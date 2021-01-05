The "Cars of the Year 2021", with a Latin flavor

The growth of the Hispanic market is outpacing the general market by almost 3 to 1, Hispanics buy one of four cars sold in the United States.

Just as there are colors for taste, Hispanics also have their taste in different car models.

To achieve this, we plan to present the "Latin Flavor Car of the Year" at the Miami Auto Show as the "Car of the Year " with a Latin flavor. With the change of the event date, from the editorial office of www.purosautos.com, the leading car site for Hispanics in the United States, we have presented the list digitally.

The "Cars of the Year" with a Latin flavor:

Sedan:

2021 Hyundai Elantra

The Elantra is slightly longer and wider than the previous year's model. It has a sleeker roofline and arrow-shaped styling lines along its sides that add distinctive character.

Inside, there's more legroom and the rear area has a new redesigned instrument panel with two digital displays placed side by side, giving an impart of a distinctive European luxury sedan vibe. The new Elantra is sure to appeal to Hispanics who want a comfortable, safe and reliable model.

SUV:

2021 Kia Sorento

The 2021 Kia Sorento has been a winner among the Hispanic community since its first appearance. It brings more interior space than its predecessor and new powertrain options, including a hybrid and a plug-in. Within the Hispanic community, there are models of the brand that are sold as "hot cakes".

The 2021 Sorento is the latest beneficiary of the brand's latest style trends, which are setting sales records in times of the pandemic, such as the Telluride and K5. Kia is the carmaker that has suffered the least in 2020, as others have had repercussions from Covid 19, and that is due to the massive support of the Hispanic community.

Pick up:

2021 Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline is a smooth ride, innovative storage options, quiet and comfortable interior make it stand out in its class that highlights toughness. This style has gone against the robust appearance of those preferred by Hispanics, such as, the Toyota Tacoma and the Chevrolet Colorado. Honda intended to change that perception, and gave a distinctive touch to the 2021 Ridgeline model, which will surely be very close to the taste of our Hispanic community.

Electric EV:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E is the first Ford designed specifically as an electric vehicle. The automaker with the blue oval has already sold the production of the year, and among the buyers are thousands of Hispanics eager for their first electric vehicle, with the iconic name.

The same size as a Ford Escape, the Mustang Mach-E combines typical SUV proportions with details and characteristics of typical Mustang styling. The driving experience of the Mach-E is good enough that this electric model bears the iconic sports car name.

If Ford wanted to captivate the Hispanic community with an electric vehicle that is eye-catching, it is already doing so with the new Mustang Mach-E.

Sports car:

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

The Corvette delivers impressive performance, with European supercar speed, mid-engine exotic flair, exquisite interior, and all at a low price that brings it closer to the taste of the discerning Hispanic supercar consumer.

The Corvette is a true supercar that can withstand the commute,and takes it with comfort and speed wherever you go. It looks like a European sports car and I don't think you can get more performance for the money you pay for it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395005/2021.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395006/elantra5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395007/Sorento_2021.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395008/2021_ridgeline.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395009/Mustang_Mach_E_08.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395010/2021_Chevrolet_Corvette_Stingray.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034108/Puros_Autos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Puros Autos

Related Links

https://www.purosautos.com/

