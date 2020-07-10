The Casandra Properties Team of Professionals Earn Another Mark of Distinction

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casandra Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce that its team of professional agents and brokers have completed their NYSAR e-PRO certification courses. The 12-hour online course was designed to help REALTORS® master advanced digital-marketing techniques of today, an investment that is going to help ensure they receive maximum exposure, as well as top dollar for their assets.

Casandra Properties Real Estate Agents are now ePro certified

The Casandra Properties team, in fact, has always had their finger on the pulse of emerging technologies, employing cutting-edge marketing techniques to ensure their listings receive maximum exposure across the web and social media over the last decade. "Technology is definitely at the forefront," said CEO James Prendamano in a Silive interview from March 2020, adding, "Many of the tools we are taking advantage of in the digital world -- from virtual tours to virtual open houses, and from chatbots to geo targeted lead sourcing -- will take center stage" during the pandemic. And while Prendamano and his team were grounded this spring due to 'shelter-in-place' orders (along with most of us), they wasted no time pushing forward digitally, further adding to their marketing arsenal through e-PRO certification. Moreover, at a time when agents and clients needed it most, Casandra Properties felt it was important to support their agents, electing to cover the costs of both the ePro course and exam. In addition, CEO James Prendamano brought on national speaker and instructor Jeremias "JMan" Maneiro for several sessions, who spoke not only to the value of e-PRO course for the real estate industry, but also imparted his digital-marketing insight and expertise to the Casandra Properties team.

Upon a realtor's completion of the e-PRO course, The NAR ensures the professional will be distinguished at Nar.Realtor and White Pages at realtor.com, receive customizable e-PRO® marketing materials and additional networking opportunities with other tech-savvy Realtors®. Once realtors have earned the certification, they may continue to use it, as long as they maintain their REALTOR® memberships.

About Casandra Properties, Inc:

Casandra Properties is Staten Island's premier real estate brokerage firm providing clients with outstanding service in both the residential and commercial marketplace. We employ cutting edge marketing techniques to ensure that our listings receive maximum exposure and sell at the highest possible price. Our holistic approach to buying, selling, leasing and developing land has made us a leader in our trade area.

Casandra Properties is a New York State Certified Woman Owned Business that evolved from a boutique firm into a full service real estate brokerage representing more than $1 billion in real estate. Our intimate knowledge of our trade area combined with our financial and development experience gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors when representing our clients' assets.

