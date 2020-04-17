The Casey Foundation donates 100,000 meals to Nonprofit Feeding America's Covid-19 Response Fund

HOUSTON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Casey Foundation announced today that it has made a donation of 100,000 meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, through the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America.

"Feeding America has a long history of providing meal assistance to individuals and families in need and The Casey Foundation is happy to join their cause by donating 100,000 meals during this Covid-19 pandemic," said Kevan Casey. "I encourage everyone to support their communities and this great nation during this unprecedented time."

As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America is uniquely positioned to help the people who need it most during this difficult time. Its COVID-19 Response Fund is specifically designed to enable its nationwide network of 200 food banks to secure the resources needed to serve the influx of people facing hunger and food shortages amid the pandemic.

Feeding America serves about 40 million people facing hunger in all 50 states and Puerto Rico per year, including 11 million children and 7 million seniors. The 40-year-old organization works with food banks and pantries across the country to address food insecurity.

Feeding America recently announced that an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to provide enough food for families struggling with hunger - a 30% increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of 200-member food banks nationwide.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

www.feedingamerica.org | (800) 771-2303

About The Casey Foundation

The Casey Foundation was founded to bring awareness to many charities who need the community support, not only financial, but also with volunteer work, organizing events and carrying out some of the wishes for the children and veterans who the charities actually benefit. For more than 10 years, Kevan Casey has been helping organizations whose objective is to help veterans and children, as well as other faith-based organizations.

www.thecaseyfoundation.co

713-300-5070

