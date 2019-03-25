NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Cast acrylic sheets are widely used in the automotive industry as they are scratch-resistant: lightweight and environment-friendly. Cast acrylic sheets are lightweight and have low-stress birefringence. Design flexibility makes them suitable for the automotive industry. These sheets exhibit superior gloss and are used to enhance the appearance of vehicles. Cast acrylic sheets exhibit extremely low-stress birefringence and are preferred to thermoplastics and polycarbonates. Unlike conventional materials such as polycarbonate, cast acrylic sheets have reduced recess depth and assembly costs. Cast acrylic sheets are lightweight and more transparent than glass. They offer exceptional clarity in fluctuating and unstable temperatures. Cast acrylic sheets due to its glazing and easy processability, is widely used in all varieties of automotive. Analysts have predicted that the cast acrylic sheets market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Superior properties of cast acrylic sheets

Cast acrylic sheets are superior to glass and are used in a variety of applications. Cast acrylic sheets offer exceptional weatherability and resistance to UV radiations, chemicals, and impacts. Moreover, they allow easy transmission of light, customization, and fabrication. The increasing demand for acrylic sheets from the end-user industries will drive the demand for acrylic sheets during the forecast period.

Availability of low- cost substitutes

Low-cost substitutes, such as polycarbonates, pose a serious threat to the global cast acrylic sheets market. Polycarbonates are cost-effective, exhibit high strength, and are adaptable to various climatic conditions.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cast acrylic sheets market during the 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



