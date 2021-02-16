The Cat Fanciers' Association Reveals The Ten Most Popular Breeds For 2020

In the number two spot is another repeat, the Exotic. Developed to create an easier-care alternative for lovers of the Persian type, the Exotic has a shorter coat that is plush, dense, and full of life.

Rounding out the top three is the Maine Coon Cat. Averaging anywhere from 10 to over 20 pounds, these "gentle giants" are known for their shaggy coats and dramatic tufted ears.

In fourth place is the Persian, one of the most popular breeds around the world. The luxuriously long coat, large, expressive eyes, and easygoing temperament endear it to cat lovers everywhere.

Number five is the British Shorthair, prized for its physical strength and hunting ability. Most popular in the color blue, the Brits also come in many other colors and have incredibly dense coats.

Often described as the little elf of the cat fancy, the Devon Rex finished in sixth place. Loved for soft, wavy coats, intensely expressive eyes and huge batwing ears, they are friendly, outgoing, and cuddly.

Number seven is the Abyssinian, known for its resemblance to the hunting cats shown in ancient Egyptian tomb paintings. These active, agile cats were first brought to North America in the early 1900s.

The eighth most popular breed is the American Shorthair. Selectively bred from cats that traveled with the original settlers, these cats have powerful builds and strong jaws yet a sweet and playful personality.

Number nine is the Scottish Fold, whose folded ears and big round eyes give it a unique, owl-like expression. Folds are much sought after, but since not all kittens will have folded ears, it is hard for the supply to meet current demand.

In tenth place is the hairless Sphynx, bred from a natural mutation. Breeders have outcrossed to normal-coated cats and back to hairless cats to produce a genetically sound cat with hybrid vigor. These nude kitties have outgoing, attention-loving temperaments.

Eleventh place must also be noted—it's the registered Companion Cat, which actually makes up 95% of the mainstream cat population in the U.S. Companion Cats compete in their own class at CFA shows and will have their very own virtual competition later in February.

The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc.

Founded in 1906, this not-for-profit association of worldwide member clubs is the world's largest registry of pedigreed cats. To learn more about CFA or find a CFA event where you can see pedigreed and Companion Cats, visit https://www.cfa.org.

