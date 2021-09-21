The cat's whiskers: TIGA reveals shortlist for UK Games Education Awards 2021

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK's video games industry, today revealed the shortlist for the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021. TIGA's awards recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice. The winners of the 11 categories will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 22nd October, together with the winners of two special awards that will be revealed during the programme.

Creative Assembly, the UK's largest developer, the studio behind the Total War series and an upcoming sci-fi FPS, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards. As a multi-award-winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of their 800 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe. The Awards are further supported by BeautyLabs International, a company pioneering the future of enhanced reality in the beauty and wellness industries.

TIGA's charity partner for the Awards is The Passage, the caretaker of the homeless community in London for the past 40 years. The Passage believe that homelessness is everyone's responsibility and by working together we can be part of the solution. For further details please visit www.passage.org.uk or contact [email protected]

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"The TIGA Education Awards shortlist displays the cat's whiskers in games education: outstanding students, excellent universities and good practice in education. Thank you to Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor and to BeautyLabs international, for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards on 22nd October 2021."

Emma Smith, Head of Talent at Creative Assembly said:

"This is a fantastic shortlist that represents an array of outstanding talent, commitment and progress in UK games education. We are excited about the prospect of working further with the student and graduate winners, by providing expert mentorship from Creative Assembly. However, no matter the final results, I'm looking forward to seeing more from these individuals and institutions in the future."

Mark Gerhard - Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Labs International Ltd, said:

"Beauty Labs is honoured to support the UK Games Education Awards. There are many pathways to success in this category, our own enhanced reality platform having initially evolved from pioneering projects in the gaming industry a few years prior.

"The TIGA Awards help ensure innovation and ambition remain high in both our educational institutions as well as future talent cohorts.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the creativity and excellence of the students and education providers in this field. Witnessing the emerging talent from here is hugely exciting for us at BeautyLabs and all those in associated industries."

Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Artist Will Murray University of Hertfordshire Luke Marchese Staffordshire University Becky Farr Staffordshire University Stefan Yordanov University of Portsmouth Lois Starkey University of Hertfordshire Sonia Yarosz Abertay University Martyna Kowalska Norwich University of the Arts





Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Computer Games Technology Sam Gallacher Abertay University Daniel Hind Birmingham City University Harry Piercy Bournemouth University Michael Ma Staffordshire University Peter Cannon University of the West of Scotland





Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Designer Antonino Frazzitta Bournemouth University Lawrence Thorp Norwich University of the Arts Billy Kane Staffordshire University Tim Beedall Staffordshire University Sonny Matthews Staffordshire University Patryk Pasko Staffordshire University Ibrahim Nouri University of Gloucestershire





Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Programmer





Lewis Pyke Abertay University Clara Gale Birmingham City University Harry Bentley Bournemouth University Nico Caruana Sheffield Hallam University Ashley Barrell Staffordshire University James Gratrix University of Gloucestershire Lewis Marlow University of Portsmouth Quinn McNeil University of the West of England





Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA-Post Graduate of the Year Makhosethu Sibanda University of Hertfordshire Finlay Whitfield University of Portsmouth





Shortlist: Excellence in University/Industry collaboration Abertay University Birmingham City University London College of Communication Norwich University of the Arts Staffordshire University University of Portsmouth

Shortlist: Innovative Teaching Birmingham City University Norwich University of the Arts University of Hertfordshire

Shortlist: Excellence in Games Research Carlo Harvey and Marius Matulis Birmingham City University InGame/Abertay InGame/Abertay University Dr Dean Bowman Norwich University of the Arts Neil Gallagher University of Hertfordshire Adam Jerret University of Portsmouth



Shortlist: Diversity Award Lauren Ansdell-Miller Portsmouth University Professor Ruth Falconer Abertay University Thom Kaczmarek London College of Communication





Shortlist: Best Student Business Wordplay Games London College of Communications Numbskull Studios University of Portsmouth

Shortlist: The Creative Assembly Best Student Games 2021 You are Being Followed Abertay University Downhill Jam Gloucestershire University Frog Island London College of Communication The Morrigan Staffordshire University Tee-riffic Golf Staffordshire University Crypt University of Hertfordshire The Flare University of the West of Scotland











