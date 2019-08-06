The cell and gene therapy Industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 36.52% during the forecast period, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 36.52% from 2019-2025



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cell and gene therapy market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cell and gene therapy market?

• How is each segment of the global cell and gene therapy market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

• What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025?

• What are the key applications in global cell and gene therapy market? What are the major segments of these applications?

• Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global cell and gene therapy market, and what are their contributions?



Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Forecast, 2019-2025



The cell and gene therapy Industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 36.52% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The cell and gene therapy market generated $1,017.2 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The cell and gene therapy growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials for cell and gene therapy, steady investment and consolidation in the cell and gene therapy market and favorable regulatory environment.The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include drug approvals and strong pipeline of cell and gene therapies.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high cost of therapy and lack of therapy specific assays.



Expert Quote on the Cell and Gene Therapy Market



"The CAR-TCR drug development field has achieved huge success over the past year with regulatory approval in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia proving the potential these drugs have to successfully cure patients around the globe."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Cell and Gene Therapy Market



The cell and gene therapy market research provides a holistic view of the cell and gene therapy market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and services allied with the therapeutics market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global cell and gene therapy market.



Market Segmentation



The cell and gene therapy market segmentation (on the basis of cell and gene therapy manufacturing) is further segmented into upstream manufacturing, and downstream manufacturing.



The cell and gene therapy market segmentation (on the basis of product) is segmented into therapeutic market and pipeline analysis.



The cell and gene therapy market segmentation (on the basis of therapeutic class) is segmented into oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neurology, and other applications.



Key Companies in the Cell and Gene Therapy Industry



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the cell and gene therapy market include Amgen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Fibrocell Science, Inc., Human Stem Cell Institute, Kite Pharma, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Vericel Corporation, and ViroMed Co., Ltd., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• The Netherlands

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• India

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-World



