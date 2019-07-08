The Center for Discovery Featured on ABC TV's Good Morning America

HURLEYVILLE, N.Y., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 4, 2019, The Center for Discovery (The Center) and its students and residents were the focus of an in-depth and uplifting segment on ABC's Good Morning America.

The moving story highlights the incredible achievements of a group of young men and women with autism and other complex medical conditions who conquer their fears and the stage – and steal the spotlight in a production of Beauty and the Beast. Their success is the culmination of all the work done at The Center, says TCFD Associate Executive Director, Dr. Terry Hamlin. And, that work is about to change the way complex conditions like autism are treated around the world.

In groundbreaking, ongoing research, students and residents who eat organic, whole food, plant-based diets grown right at TCFD were compared to others. "What we have found is the gut-microbiome of our children here at The Center for Discovery is stunningly different than the other children in the study… Food is medicine," Dr. Hamlin told ABC Correspondent, Paula Faris.

This gut-microbiome study – with final results due to be released this coming fall - is just one of the bodies of research that will be a part of the new Children's Assessment Hospital and Research Institute for Bio-Behavioral and Environmental Health at TCFD. Some of the world's leading scientists, medical professionals, and educators are already studying stress responses, medical marijuana in the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, and co existing conditions in Autism, Alzheimer's, Dementia and PTSD, which affect brain wellness. TCFD is also working on innovative new tools like indieGo – a universal power wheelchair device that received a Google.org award.

For more information about The Center for Discovery , please contact Michael Rosen, Executive VP of Marketing and Strategic Communications, at Mrosen@tcfd.

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit https://thecenterfordiscovery.org/ .

The Center for Discovery

Michael Rosen

Executive VP of Marketing and Strategic Communications

(917) 232-5556

mrosen@tcfd.org

SOURCE The Center for Discovery

Related Links

https://thecenterfordiscovery.org

