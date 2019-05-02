The Center for Health Affairs Announces New President and CEO

Lane has over 20 years of experience, specializing in administration, senior management, executing product roll-out campaigns, business development and sales. He has held strategic executive positions for leading technology companies, Fortune 500 companies, Big 5 consulting practices, clinical practices, medical communication firms and associations.

"The Center's Board of Directors was impressed with Lane throughout the interview process," said Heidi L. Gartland, vice president, government and community relations, University Hospitals and chair of The Center for Health Affairs' Board of Directors. "He is perfectly suited to lead The Center and its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and CHAMPS Oncology."

The selection of Lane concludes a national search conducted by the executive search committee of the organization's board and facilitated by Waverly Partners, LLC .

"Lane quickly distinguished himself," said Ralph A. Dise, Jr., president of Dise & Company and chair of the Search Committee of the Board of Directors. "He has a strong track record of creating a shared vision, inspiring his team to be part of the vision, and overcoming obstacles to reach goals."

"I am confident Brian's background will enable him to ensure The Center is aligned with hospitals' priorities and focused on maximizing membership value," said Mazanec. "I will be working closely with him to ensure he has a full understanding of The Center, its organization and board structures, and our corporate culture."

Lane has deep roots in healthcare. His early career includes time with Rush University Medical Center as well as Ernst and Young, after which he joined Qwest Communications to run their Midwest healthcare practice. He also spent seven years at the American Hospital Association and held leadership roles in leading technology-oriented organizations.

Most recently, Lane has been serving at Oracle as the key account director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Prior to this, Lane was Oracle's global client advisor for Cigna and CVS, and also had been the lead healthcare strategist for HHS and the U.S. Defense Health Agency.

"The Center has a long and rich history of enhancing the impact of the healthcare community within Northeast Ohio," said Lane. "I look forward to joining this team of dedicated employees and well-respected members and a committed board of directors. Most importantly I look forward to calling Cleveland home."

The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for over 100 years. The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, provide healthcare information to the public and undertake initiatives aimed at improving the community's health.

