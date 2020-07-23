The Center for Health Affairs Issues Joint Statement to Address Seriousness of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear Northeast Ohio,

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Northeast Ohio we feel it is important to reach out together to stress the seriousness of this public health crisis. While our teams stand ready to care for you in the event you contract COVID-19, we are asking for your help.

As healthcare institutions we continue to work on testing, developing treatment options, and studying potential vaccines, but these efforts combined will not stop the spread of COVID-19. We depend on you to do what is needed to protect yourself and those you love.

Coronavirus is a risk to all of us. There are basic, life-saving steps we all can take to prevent illness and protect ourselves, our families and our community. These steps include:

Protective Masking – Mask up, covering your nose, mouth and chin with a mask when you are around others.

Physical Distancing – Avoiding large crowds and maintaining 6 feet between yourself and people who do not live in your household.

Frequent Handwashing – Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that meets CDC guidelines. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Monitor Your Health & Exposures – Pay attention to your symptoms. If you have any of the below symptoms or you think you've been exposed, stay home and call your doctor for guidance on testing and care.

Fever or feeling feverish (chills, sweating)



Fatigue (feeling tired all the time)



Muscle or body aches



Headache



New loss of smell or taste



Sore throat



Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

We care about the health and safety of our Northeast Ohio community. Please continue to protect yourself and others during this global pandemic. We are Northeast Ohio and we are stronger together!

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. The Center works collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. The Center's business affiliates include CHAMPS Oncology, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group.

