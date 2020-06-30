The Center for Health Affairs Named a 2020 Best Employer in Ohio

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare, a 104-year-old Northeastern Ohio hospital association dedicated to convening and advocating for its member hospitals (including Ashtabula County Medical Center, The Cleveland Clinic Health System, Grace Hospital, Lake Health, Mercy Health, MetroHealth, Sisters of Charity Health System, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System , respectively) was recently named as one of the 2020 Best Employers in Ohio. The annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by Crain's Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Employers in Ohio list is made up of 42 companies.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Employers in Ohio is a testament to our dedication to foster an inclusive, positive and rewarding culture," said The Center's CEO and President Brian Lane. "As an organization, we know we're only as good as our people, which is why we're committed to keeping our employees engaged, challenged and inspired so that we can better serve our member hospitals locally and our customers nationally. We are looking forward to seeing our communities re-engage our hospital members."

To be considered for Best Employers in Ohio, companies had to participate in a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This portion of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This portion of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Ohio and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

TWEETABLE: The Center for Health Affairs has been named as one of @CrainsCleveland's 2020 Best Employers in Ohio.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history as the nation\'s first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. The Center works collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. The Center's business affiliates include CHAMPS Oncology, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group.

