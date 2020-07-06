The Center for Higher Education Leadership Partners With L-EAF, a Platform For Transforming Learning

CHEL was founded by Dr. Terri E. Givens, a political scientist and former provost, who has over 30 years of success in higher education, politics, international affairs and nonprofits. CHEL's offerings include an online platform for faculty development that provides relevant courses and a supportive community for improving management and leadership skills in an environment of changing demographics, financial challenges, and advances in educational technology.

"An agile education philosophy can help institutions adjust more quickly to our rapidly changing environment in higher education," said Dr. Givens. "Putting this kind of approach in place across an institution can help leaders and faculty ensure that their processes and curriculum are meeting student needs. Most importantly, it helps institutions be more student-centered."

Jeff Burstein, president and founder of L-EAF, a framework by Advanced Enterprise Agility, Inc., said "CHEL aligns with the Institutional Agility and Lean-Agile Leadership Pillars in L-EAF and we are thrilled to partner with Terri on maturing the framework. CHEL has been a thought leadership organization in the area of Higher Education Leadership."

In the partnership, L-EAF and CHEL will collaborate to provide a multi-disciplined approach to the transformation of Higher Education Leadership.

"We hope to use this as a springboard to further the Agile in Education movement and to introduce an innovative Agile scaling framework intended to address the complexities of educational systems," Burstein added.

