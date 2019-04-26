Pei has given the world some of its most iconic buildings: The Bank of China building in Hong Kong; The Pyramid at the Louvre in Paris; The Four Seasons Hotel in New York; The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha; The Suzhou Museum in Suzhou, China; The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.; The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio; The John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.

Pei was awarded the title of Officier de La Legion d'Honneur - one of France's highest decorations - in 1993 after completing the 10-year-long project to refurbish the Louvre palace and add the iconic pyramid.

Even in his 90s, I.M. Pei maintained an active work schedule together with his sons at Pei Partnership Architects. Pei's only condominium building, the Centurion Condominium located in Midtown New York, is unique too: The gorgeous minimalist lobby with its private waterfall feels like a tranquil oasis in the center of vibrant Manhattan. And five double-height windows shine like a lantern on 56th Street and Fifth Avenue. New York real estate company NYR.com occasionally offers apartments for rent or resale at the Centurion - from time to time even one of the rare units with double-height ceilings or one of the duplex penthouses.

In 1983, Pei was the recipient of the Pritzker Architectural Prize, the most prestigious of all awards in the field. The jury noted that "through his skill he has elevated the use of materials to an art" and that "Ieoh Ming Pei has given this century some of its most beautiful interior spaces and exterior forms".

Happy Birthday, I.M. Pei!

