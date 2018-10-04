The CEO of BCPG Plc. Gains Global Recognition for Innovation and Leadership with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, October 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The President and CEO of BCPG Plc has been recognised as a leader in his field in the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) 2018 CEO Awards. Bundit Sapianchai was the outright winner in his category, taking the crown of Best CEO: Renewable Energy Industry Asia.

The 2018 Business Worldwide CEO Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected executives around the world from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, but on the success of individuals leading them. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, while using their example to inspire other business leaders to achieve similar successes.

Climate change and urban pollution have long been hot topics, but never more so than today. Energy companies are often seen as being part of the problem, so the Business Worldwide Magazine judging panel were impressed by BCPG's clear commitment to a cleaner, safer planet. With Sapianchai at the helm, the company is making great strides towards changing the way the world thinks about energy. Even though so many of us are conscious about global warming and toxic chemicals in the environment, there's still a lot that needs to be done. A report by BP in 2018 highlighted a clear and welcome growth in the renewable energy sector, but renewables still only account for 14% of total global energy. Bundit Sapianchai wants to change that.

BCPG Plc. is one of Asia-Pacific's leading renewable energy companies, with solar power, wind power and geothermal power businesses in Thailand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. Established just in 2015, the company was created as part of the restructuring policy of the renewable power business group of the Bangchak Corporation Ltd. BCPG's main goal is to invest in and operate green power plants, but Sapianchai isn't just stopping there. "We aim to diversify into more types of renewal energy and develop innovative products and services. We have a strong interest in all renewables innovation, so we invest in solar power, wind power and geothermal power as well as creating new energy experience through the use of innovation. Our T77 Peer-to-Peer (P2P) energy trading project in Bangkok, launched in August, is ASEAN's first and world's largest P2P energy trading project using blockchain technology." he said. Together, these sectors have the potential to transform the energy sector around the world.

Sapianchai puts the company's success down to its clear mission, goals and values and the vast array of skills and knowledge of his employees. There is a real sense of everyone working together towards one clear goal - a greener planet - and together they're paving the way for others to follow in their disruptive footsteps.

Further information about BCPG can be found on the company website: http://www.bcpggroup.com/en

A video interview with Bundit Sapianchai can be viewed on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/10/25/interview-with-bundit-sapianchai-president-and-ceo-of-bcpg-plc/

An article on BCPG Plc. can also be found on BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/08/20/disruptive-innovation-transforms-renewable-energy-sector/

For details of the BWM Awards visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Contact

Robert Weinberg

Awards Department

E: robert.weinberg@bwmonline.com



W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine