The CESAR® Brand Spreads Holiday Joy To Pets And Pet Parents With "12 Days of Twinning" Holiday Calendar

Lucky fans who get their hands (and paws) on a holiday calendar will enjoy a dozen duplicate gifts made to "twin." Each door of the calendar reveals a special gift for two, from physical items for accessorizing to digital experiences encouraging shared moments of celebration between parent and pet.

"We know pet parents will be celebrating the holidays a little differently this year as they look to find safe ways to ring in the season and spend time with loved ones," says Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "That's why we've created the '12 Days of Twinning' holiday calendar, so dogs and pet parents can create more shared moments of joy and bring some of that holiday spirit into their home."

Joining the festive celebrations this year is Actress, Candice King and her dog, Rebel. They're helping to spread holiday cheer by encouraging merry matching moments between pet parents and their pups.

The "12 Days of Twinning" holiday calendar is available via a sweepstakes on cesar.com/twinning. Fans can enter for the chance to win once per day throughout the promotional period starting from November 10 through November 16, 2020. A total of 200 entrants will be eligible to receive the prize, and one lucky winner will get a grand prize of a one year's supply of CESAR wet dog food.

From December 1-12, fans can follow along digitally with the "12 Days of Twinning" reveal on the CESAR brand's Instagram channel. Fans are also encouraged to share their own twinning moments with their pups throughout the season using #12DaysofTwinning.

For more information on celebrating your pet during the holiday season, visit Cesar.com or follow along with the sweepstakes on the CESAR brand's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR® Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand offers a variety of irresistible wet food flavors in their Classic Loaf in sauce, Loaf and Topper in sauce, and Filets in gravy textures, as well as their HOME DELIGHTS™ line that provides comfort food favorites so your dog can enjoy the same meals that you do. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line, including Filet Mignon Flavor & Spring Vegetables Garnish. For more information, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brandsPEDIGREE®,WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®,NUTRO™,GREENIES™,SHEBA®,CESAR®,IAMS™ andEUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services includingBANFIELD™,BLUEPEARL™,VCA™,Linnaeus,AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, withWISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, theWHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, andLEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator andCOMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As afamily business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

SOURCE CESAR