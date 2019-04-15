The Chairman Musician: Prioritizing Your Passions Beyond the Boardroom

EL DORADO, Ariz., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This past week Madison Murphy, Chairman of the Fortune 500 company Murphy USA, sat down with former President/COO of the Murphy Arts District, Austin Barrow to talk about something they are both intensely passionate about, creativity. As a board member and former CFO and Chairman of Murphy Oil Corp., Madison has had his fair share of responsibility in the business world, and he finds a respite in a hobby that has grown into a passion birthed at childhood. The guitar is his instrument of choice and in the newest episode of the podcast "Creatively" host Austin Barrow mines Mr. Murphy's abilities on the strings.

Madison Murphy playing with is band the Tepusquet Tornadoes at the Southern Food & Wine Festival in El Dorado, AR. Creatively is a podcast that takes a deep dive into a variety of art forms with artists of all walks of life and gives listeners a chance to take a peek behind the curtain and attempts to tease out the secrets behind the creative process.

With the difficulties that come with running several international companies, non-profits, and winery, time management can become a professional skill in amongst itself. Asking how someone so prolific can spare time for music Madison responds, "You've got to pick your passions ... and pursue them." With nearly 1000 employees down the org chart in a variety of different businesses, he has many people vying for his time, but he seems to handle it with ease and grace.

Although, he is not averse to being open about his stage fright. He confirms that there is something different about preparing for musical performances, as opposed to getting ready for a big meeting. The balm he uses to ease this tension is practice because when performing, "... you got to hang with it or it goes south really quickly!"

In addition to an in-depth interview with Madison about his music, the two discuss prioritizing life's journey, learning how to make time for the things that, "melt your butter." He plays several songs including "Cover Me Up" by Jason Isbell and "Melissa" by the Allman Brothers. The hour-long episode breaks down the barrier between analytical thinking and the use of a creative mind for not only passion projects, but good business sense.

INTERVIEW: http://traffic.libsyn.com/creatively/006.mp3

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Creatively is a podcast hosted by former Murphy Arts District President and COO R. Austin Barrow. The show takes a deep dive into a variety of art forms with artists of all walks of life to get a chance to take a peek behind the curtain and attempt to tease out the secrets behind the creative process. Episodes can be found in every significant medium where podcasts are published including iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

For further information about this interview please contact R. Austin Barrow, 212731@email4pr.com, (870) 310-6158, https://barrow.blog.

SOURCE R. Austin Barrow