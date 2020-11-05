The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport has Officially Endorsed Supply Chain Academy's Online Courses

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Academy (SCA) is an eLearning training provider that has established itself as the premier source of Supply Chain training content that is designed effectively to upskill corporate supply chain teams. Recently, the company has entered into an academic partnership with The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) that has recognized the courses offered at Supply Chain Academy as one of the best training resources across the industry. The endorsement made by CILT is a mark of excellence for Supply Chain Academy as it indicates the immense value that their learning journeys.

CILT Endorsement

"Whether it is sustainability, risk management, or digitalization, today's supply chain functions are under pressure to perform better and achieve higher objectives. Those companies that have well-developed supply chain personnel will succeed in today's environment. Supply Chain Academy's partnership with CILT is a win-win situation – Supply Chain Academy gets an expanded platform, and CILT is associated with the global leader in digital supply chain training," said David Rajakovich, CEO of Supply Chain Academy.

"Endorsement by the CILT is a recognition of excellence, I am delighted that our suite of courses and learning material offered by the Supply Chain Academy are recognized by the industry's leading professional membership organization. We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration and are celebrating our new academic partnership," said Prof. Dr Omera Khan Executive Strategy Advisor.

The programs offered at the Supply Chain Academy are helping Supply Chain professionals to transform the way their supply chains work – improving both their efficiency and resilience. Cognitive Load Theory lies at the heart of the design of both individual pieces of learning content and Supply Chain Academy's programs as a whole. This practical implementation of Cognitive Load Theory is what makes the SCA a unique and global leader as a provider of high-impact online training programs that upskill and effectively prepare corporate employees to excel in their role.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is a renowned membership organization established for the professionals affiliated with the Supply Chain Industry. The CILT was formed in 1919, and CILT UK is a registered charity and part of the CILT international family with over 33,000 members in numerous countries across the world. Members of the CILT are involved in the management and design of infrastructure, systems, processes, and information flows, and in the creation, management, and continuous improvement of effective organizations. The work of the members adds value to people and society and directly impacts the environment, business profitability, and economic growth.

Supply Chain Academy offers the global standard in eLearning for Supply Chain Teams. With innovative, role-based, and cognitively driven courses, we focus on delivering tailor-made solutions designed to provide professional development and efficiently empower your workforce.

