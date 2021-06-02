The Chartis Group Partners with Healthcare Financial Management Association for Healthcare 2030 Research

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, announced a collaboration with the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) to curate an innovative four-part research series focused on the future of the healthcare industry.

"The world is facing unprecedented challenges, but one thing is certain — the next 10 years have the potential to shape healthcare for generations to come," said Pam Damsky, Director and Performance Practice Leader, The Chartis Group. "We're thrilled to be working with HFMA at the forefront of this change. Our mission is to materially improve healthcare for the world, and through the Healthcare 2030 series, we aim to help healthcare organizations navigate this new era to not just survive, but to thrive."

Increasing financial pressure on purchasers, changes in care delivery technology, and continued consolidation/reconfiguration of industry participants will reshape both care delivery models and revenue streams for organizations that provide healthcare services. This will have profound implications for health system CFOs and the teams that report to them by changing the nature of their work and the skills required to be successful.

In association with three other organizations, Chartis and HFMA will provide insights and guidance to support CFOs and other finance executives in developing the teams and capabilities necessary for their organizations to succeed in 2030 and beyond. The series will break new ground in four key areas:

The healthcare CFO of the future

The healthcare workforce of the future

Consumer expectations and the future of digital health

Accelerated consolidation: The opportunities and pitfalls

"With part one of our report, The CFO of the Future, we're looking at how the pandemic and other forces are changing what's required of today's healthcare financial leadership," said HFMA Senior Vice President of Professional Practice, Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "It's clear that CFOs are being relied on more than ever to provide strategy and direction as providers work toward a more sustainable future. I'm excited to work with Chartis and our other collaborators on upcoming reports to explore what the future could hold in key areas of healthcare finance."

For more information, visit HFMA Healthcare 2030.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 69,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare. For more information, visit www.hfma.org.

SOURCE The Chartis Group

Related Links

chartis.com

