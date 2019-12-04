The Chattahoochee Nature Center Partners with accesso® to Leverage Cloud-Based eCommerce Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chattahoochee Nature Center (CNC) has entered into a strategic three-year agreement with accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, to implement an award-winning, cutting-edge eCommerce ticketing system. The integration is set to launch in early 2020.

Founded in 1976, the CNC – a 127-acre center nestled in Roswell, just north of Atlanta, Georgia – has successfully delivered on its mission of connecting people with nature for over 40 years. Today, the grassroots environmental learning center proudly welcomes over 130,000 children and adults every year, offering opportunities to engage in a broad spectrum of exciting activities and unforgettable nature experiences.

Every year, the CNC hosts countless events including family fun days, festivals, weddings, and certification courses, but one adventure remains the center's biggest seller: Camp Kingfisher. With nature programs specifically designed for ages 4 and up, "Camp K" is filled with fun, enriching activities – from canoeing to live animal encounters and science exploration – and the programs have become a "can't-miss" summertime activity for hundreds of campers from late May thru early August.

With the annual roll of eager summer campers growing larger every year, the CNC Programs team sought a technology solutions provider that could ease the burden of the multiphase signup process – including reservations, waiver collection and waitlist management – for Camp Kingfisher and other programs, both for guests and staff.

"As an existing Accesso SiriuswareSM client, we were thrilled to find a solution that integrated with our existing software and provided a greatly improved eCommerce experience. From the get-go, their team has listened to our needs and worked with us to find the very best solutions for our invaluable guests and incredible staff," said Alicia Evans, Community Programs Director at Chattahoochee Nature Center. "We are excited to partner with Accesso and deliver an even greater experience for those that come to us to connect to nature, including Camp Kingfisher, which has become a North Atlanta mainstay."

To dynamically deliver on its guests' modern expectations and simplify internal operations, the CNC will implement accesso's fully-hosted and fully secure eCommerce solution. This integration will empower the CNC to present a shopping experience that is consistent, simple and easy to use for all guests seeking tickets and reservations for camps, programs and more. On the back end, CNC operators will have the power to drive up-sell, cross-sell and quick-sell prompts to help guests craft more robust onsite experiences while boosting revenue. And, with a dedicated client services team ready to provide support 24 hours, seven days a week, CNC staff will have enhanced capacity to help create one-of-a-kind, nature-centric experiences for guests of the woodland sanctuary.

"The Chattahoochee Nature Center offers a virtually unparalleled front-row seat to the wonders of wildlife, and we are proud to deliver a technology that will simplify their team's operations while easing access to the center's robust programming for their loyal, valued guests," said Paul Noland, accesso CEO. "We look forward to supporting our partner as they continue to fulfill their goal of helping people experience the beauty of nature and learn more about its vital importance."



About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About Chattahoochee Nature Center

In metro Atlanta, no other place offers the community the opportunity to connect to such a broad circle of activities and experiences in the natural world: the land, water, wildlife, plants, educators, knowledge and passion, which we share freely with all visitors. The Chattahoochee Nature Center is a unique place where people connect to each other and the land through a shared respect for nature. It's through that interaction with nature that excites the senses and encourages learning. Visit today and experience the wonders of Chattahoochee Nature Center.

Chattahoochee Nature Center is a private, non-profit organization whose mission is to Connect People to Nature. Learn more at www.chattnaturecenter.org. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

