The Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market is Expected to Show Positive Growth in the 7MM During the Study Period (2019-32)

The Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market is expected to grow owing to the disease awareness and the emergence of new products in the pipeline. In addition, persistently rising cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in the forecast period will help increase the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market size.

LAS VEGAS , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Insights report provides a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Chemotherapy Induced Anemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market size was USD 1,061.9 million in 2021 which is further expected to increase by 2032 in the 7MM.

Key Chemotherapy Induced Anemia companies such as Astellas, FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Aileron Therapeutics, Zydus Cadila , and others are working proactively in the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market.

and others are working proactively in the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market. The Chemotherapy Induced Anemia drugs in the pipeline include Roxadustat (FG-4592), ALRN-6924, Desidustat, and others.

and others. The increase in the number of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia cases is likely to contribute directly to the market growth during the forecast period.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Overview

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia is caused by malignant invasion of normal tissue, which results in blood loss, bone marrow infiltration with disruption of erythropoiesis, and functional iron deficiency as a result of inflammation. The pathogenesis of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia is complex and frequently difficult to identify, and it is usually multifactorial.

Anemia can cause a wide range of symptoms in cancer patients, affecting almost every organ. The severity of such symptoms is determined by the degree of anemia, the rate at which it manifests, and any existing comorbidities.

The symptoms range from mild to severe, including dizziness, palpitation, dyspnea, anorexia, and difficulty concentrating. Fatigue, one of the most common Chemotherapy Induced Anemia symptoms in cancer patients, has a negative impact on their quality of life.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Chemotherapy Induced Anemia incident cases were approx 1.6 million cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany has the highest number of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia incident cases in 2021.

The Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

Severity-specific Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia per chemo cycles

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Treatment Market

The two main goals of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment are to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life. Failure to treat Chemotherapy Induced Anemia contributes to a suboptimal response to chemotherapy, and correcting anemia in patients is associated with improved chemotherapy responses. Packed red blood cell transfusions, erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESAs), and iron supplementation are currently used for Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment.

The goal of red blood cell transfusion is to maintain or improve the blood's capacity to carry oxygen so that oxygen can be delivered to tissues. Iron supplementation is an underutilized Chemotherapy Induced Anemia therapy that has traditionally been administered orally. Unlike the oral form, which is hampered by hepcidin, intravenous iron is directly absorbed by macrophages and is not hampered by a disrupted absorption system in an inflammatory setting.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Roxadustat: Astellas/FibroGen/AstraZeneca

ALRN-6924: Aileron Therapeutics

Desidustat: Zydus Cadila

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Dynamics

The increase in the number of cancer cases, the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia incidence is likely to rise in the coming years thereby increasing the need for Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment, which further increases the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market size. The challenges in treating anemic patients have given rise to a novel class of agents – HIF-PH inhibitors that can change the existing anemia treatment paradigm. Moreover, with the availability of new IV iron supplementation, anemia has become more manageable and thus drives the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market growth.

However, the diversity of patient presentation and symptomatology can act as a hurdle for Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market growth. In addition, significant undertreatment of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia, cost implications of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia management can also limit the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market growth.

Scope of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Companies: Astellas, FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Aileron Therapeutics, Zydus Cadila, and others

Astellas, FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Aileron Therapeutics, Zydus Cadila, and others Key Pipeline Therapies : Roxadustat (FG-4592), ALRN-6924, Desidustat, and others

: Roxadustat (FG-4592), ALRN-6924, Desidustat, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Chemotherapy Induced Anemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia current marketed and emerging therapies Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Dynamics: Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market drivers and barriers

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Overview at a Glance 4. Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Epidemiology and Patient Population 7. Patient Journey 8. Emerging Drugs 9. Other Assets 10. 7MM Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Analysis 11. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Drivers 12. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Barriers 13. KOL Views 14. SWOT 15. Unmet Needs 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

