The Chemours Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Sales of $1.4 billion

Net Income of $96 million , with diluted EPS of $0.57

, with diluted EPS of Adjusted Net Income of $120 million , with diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.72

, with diluted Adjusted EPS of Adjusted EBITDA of $283 million

Returned $108 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Other Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Southern Ionics Minerals on August 1 , enabling operational synergies and access to high value ores

, enabling operational synergies and access to high value ores Reduced 2019 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow

The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions and Titanium Technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2019.

"The second quarter was challenging on a number of fronts, including softer than expected Ti-Pure™ demand and the continued impact of illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into Europe," said Chemours President and CEO Mark Vergnano. "Both issues impacted our volumes in the second quarter and more than offset increasing adoption of Opteon™ mobile refrigerants in the United States and Asia, as well as productivity efforts. We are clearly not satisfied with these results and remain firm in our commitment to grow our businesses and improve the financial performance of Chemours."

Second quarter 2019 net sales were $1.4 billion in comparison to $1.8 billion in the record-setting, prior-year quarter. Results were driven primarily by lower volume in Titanium Technologies, resulting in a 22 percent decrease in net sales. Currency and price were small headwinds in the quarter. Second quarter net income was $96 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, inclusive of a $7 million charge related to our Fayetteville facility. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 was $283 million in comparison to $497 million in the previous year's second quarter, a result of lower volumes across all segments.

Fluoroproducts

Fluoroproducts segment net sales in the second quarter were $711 million in comparison to $801 million in the prior-year quarter. Illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into the European Union, softer base refrigerants demand in North America, and macro-economic weakness more than offset higher demand for Opteon™ mobile refrigerants and positive impact of application development projects, resulting in a volume decline versus last year's second quarter. Price was a 2 percent headwind on a year-over-year basis. Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $180 million decreased 22 percent versus the prior-year quarter, due to lower net sales and the trailing impact of operating issues communicated in the previous quarter.

Chemical Solutions

Chemical Solutions segment net sales in the second quarter were $130 million in comparison to $153 million in the prior-year quarter. Volumes were lower year-over-year primarily driven by reduced sales in Performance Chemicals and Intermediates as well as in Mining Solutions due to operational issues at a key customer mine. Higher average price was realized as a result of previously communicated price announcements. Second quarter 2019 segment Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million increased 4 percent versus the prior-year quarter, reflecting price tailwinds and increased other income from licensing agreements.

Titanium Technologies

Titanium Technologies segment net sales in the second quarter were $567 million in comparison to $862 million in the prior-year quarter. This decrease was a result of lower volumes of Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide driven by a combination of weak demand and market share loss as we continue the implementation of our Ti-Pure™ Value Stabilization strategy. Global average selling prices were stable in comparison to last year's second quarter and sequentially against the first quarter of 2019. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $127 million, in comparison to $295 million in last year's record second quarter. Results were driven mainly by lower volumes of Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide and higher unit costs.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other in the second quarter 2019 represented a $40 million offset to Adjusted EBITDA, versus a $44 million offset in the prior-year quarter. This improvement was primarily attributable to lower costs associated with certain legacy environmental matters.

The company realized an Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 22 percent for the quarter. The company expects its Adjusted Effective Tax Rate for the full-year 2019 to be within a range of 18 to 20 percent, reflecting the company's anticipated geographic mix of earnings.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, gross consolidated debt was $4.2 billion. Debt, net of $630 million cash, was $3.6 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of approximately 2.7 times on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Cash (used for) provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $7 million, versus $343 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures for the second quarter 2019 were $124 million, versus $126 million in last year's second quarter. Free Cash Flow for the second quarter 2019 was ($117) million versus the prior-year quarter of $217 million.

Acquisition

Chemours also announced the strategic acquisition of Southern Ionics Minerals, LLC (SIM), a minerals exploration, mining and manufacturing company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida for $25 million. The transaction with SIM's parent, Southern Ionics Incorporated, closed on August 1. SIM mines and processes titanium and zirconium mineral sands from the same Trail Ridge geological formation mined by Chemours in Florida. This acquisition expands Chemours flexibility and scalability to internally source ore. The acquisition includes a mineral sands processing plant, an existing mine site, administrative offices, and mineral rights currently held by SIM.

Outlook

As a result of the weaker financial performance in the second quarter and increasing macro-economic uncertainty, the company is lowering its earnings guidance for the full year 2019. The company now expects to deliver 2019 Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $1.00 to $1.15 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $500 million, with Free Cash Flow of approximately $100 million. The company expects Adjusted EPS of between $2.37 and $3.08 per share.

Mr. Vergnano concluded, "We are disappointed in having to reduce our guidance for 2019. However, as we look beyond the next two quarters, we remain confident in the growth prospects for each of our three core businesses. We have an outstanding asset base, strong balance sheet, the right strategies, and more importantly, a great team capable of navigating the business cycle. We will continue to work hard to increase the long-term value of Chemours, fully aligned with the interests of our shareholders."

Conference Call

As previously announced, Chemours will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT. The webcast and additional presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page of Chemours' investor website, investors.chemours.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Chemours investor website.

The Chemours Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 1,408



$ 1,816



$ 2,784



$ 3,546

Cost of goods sold



1,085





1,259





2,165





2,452

Gross profit



323





557





619





1,094

Selling, general, and administrative expense



136





161





292





304

Research and development expense



19





20





41





40

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges



7





10





15





20

Total other operating expenses



162





191





348





364

Equity in earnings of affiliates



8





10





16





22

Interest expense, net



(52)





(48)





(103)





(100)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





(38)





—





(38)

Other income, net



16





33





55





90

Income before income taxes



133





323





239





704

Provision for income taxes



37





41





50





125

Net income



96





282





189





579

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



—





1





—





1

Net income attributable to Chemours

$ 96



$ 281



$ 189



$ 578

Per share data































Basic earnings per share of common stock

$ 0.58



$ 1.58



$ 1.14



$ 3.21

Diluted earnings per share of common stock



0.57





1.53





1.12





3.11



The Chemours Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)













June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 630



$ 1,201

Accounts and notes receivable, net



879





861

Inventories



1,250





1,147

Prepaid expenses and other



73





84

Total current assets



2,832





3,293

Property, plant, and equipment



9,259





8,992

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(5,768)





(5,701)

Property, plant, and equipment, net



3,491





3,291

Operating lease right-of-use assets



322





—

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



178





181

Investments in affiliates



177





160

Other assets



433





437

Total assets

$ 7,433



$ 7,362

Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 956



$ 1,137

Current maturities of long-term debt



18





13

Other accrued liabilities



474





559

Total current liabilities



1,448





1,709

Long-term debt, net



4,190





3,959

Operating lease liabilities



265





—

Deferred income taxes



214





217

Other liabilities



487





457

Total liabilities



6,604





6,342

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Equity















Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 810,000,000 shares authorized; 188,801,201 shares issued and 163,481,966 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019; 187,204,567 shares issued and 170,780,474 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018)



2





2

Treasury stock, at cost (25,319,235 shares at June 30, 2019; 16,424,093 shares at December 31, 2018)



(1,072)





(750)

Additional paid-in capital



853





860

Retained earnings



1,571





1,466

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(531)





(564)

Total Chemours stockholders' equity



823





1,014

Non-controlling interests



6





6

Total equity



829





1,020

Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,433



$ 7,362



The Chemours Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 189



$ 579

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used for) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



154





142

Gain on sales of assets and businesses



(3)





(45)

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net



(15)





6

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





38

Amortization of debt issuance costs and issue discounts



5





7

Deferred tax provision



2





38

Stock-based compensation expense



14





15

Net periodic pension cost (income)



1





(7)

Defined benefit plan contributions



(13)





(8)

Other operating charges and credits, net



1





(5)

Decrease (increase) in operating assets:















Accounts and notes receivable, net



(16)





(175)

Inventories and other operating assets



(70)





(74)

(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable and other operating liabilities



(287)





28

Cash (used for) provided by operating activities



(38)





539

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(257)





(228)

Acquisition of business, net



—





(37)

Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses, net



1





41

Foreign exchange contract settlements, net



—





(6)

Cash used for investing activities



(256)





(230)

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of debt, net



—





520

Proceeds from revolving loan



150





—

Debt repayments



(6)





(672)

Payments related to extinguishment of debt



—





(29)

Payments of debt issuance costs



—





(12)

Purchases of treasury stock, at cost



(322)





(394)

Proceeds from exercised stock options, net



8





13

Payments related to tax withholdings on vested stock awards



(30)





(6)

Payments of dividends



(83)





(61)

Cash used for financing activities



(283)





(641)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



6





(7)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(571)





(339)

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,



1,201





1,556

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30,

$ 630



$ 1,217



















Supplemental cash flows information















Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Changes in property, plant, and equipment included in accounts payable

$ (25)



$ (1)

Obligations incurred under build-to-suit lease arrangement



30





26



The Chemours Company Segment Financial and Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)

Segment Net Sales





























Three Months













Three Months Ended









Ended



Sequential



June 30,



Increase /



March 31,



Increase /



2019



2018



(Decrease)



2019



(Decrease)

Fluoroproducts $

711



$

801



$

(90)



$

687



$

24

Chemical Solutions



130







153







(23)







134







(4)

Titanium Technologies



567







862







(295)







555







12

Total Net Sales $

1,408



$

1,816



$

(408)



$

1,376



$

32



Segment Adjusted EBITDA

























Three Months













Three Months Ended













Ended



Sequential



June 30,



Increase /



March 31,



Increase /



2019



2018



(Decrease)



2019



(Decrease)

Fluoroproducts $

180



$

230



$

(50)



$

159



$

21

Chemical Solutions



16







16







0







15







1

Titanium Technologies



127







295







(168)







126







1

Corporate and Other



(40)







(44)







4







(38)







(2)

Total Adjusted EBITDA $

283



$

497



$

(214)



$

262



$

21



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20%



27%









19%









Quarterly Change in Net Sales from June 30, 2018

















Percentage

Percentage Change Due To



June 30, 2019 Net Sales



Change vs. June 30, 2018

Local Price

Volume

Currency Effect

Total Company $

1,408





(22) %

(1) %

(20) %

(1) %



































Fluoroproducts $

711





(11) %

(2) %

(7) %

(2) % Chemical Solutions



130





(15) %

4 %

(19) %

— % Titanium Technologies



567





(34) %

— %

(33) %

(1) %

Quarterly Change in Net Sales from March 31, 2019

















Percentage

Percentage Change Due To



June 30, 2019 Net Sales



Change vs. March 31, 2019

Local Price

Volume

Currency Effect

Total Company $

1,408





2 %

(1) %

4 %

(1) %



































Fluoroproducts $

711





4 %

— %

5 %

(1) % Chemical Solutions



130





(3) %

(1) %

(2) %

— % Titanium Technologies



567





2 %

(1) %

3 %

— %

The Chemours Company Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income Reconciliation

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is defined as income (loss) before income taxes, excluding the following items: interest expense, depreciation, and amortization; non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit costs, which represent the components of net periodic pension (income) costs excluding the service cost component; exchange (gains) losses included in other income (expense), net; restructuring, asset-related, and other charges; asset impairments; (gains) losses on sale of business or assets; and, other items not considered indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and expected to occur infrequently. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Chemours, adjusted for items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, except interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and certain provision for (benefit from) income tax amounts.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2019



2018

Net income attributable to Chemours

$

96



$ 281



$ 94



$

189



$ 578

Non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit income





(3)







(7)







(3)







(6)







(14)

Exchange losses (gains), net





9







(2)







(6)







3







(2)

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges





7







10







8







15







20

Loss on extinguishment of debt





—







38







—







—







38

Gain on sales of assets and businesses (1)





(2)







(3)







—







(2)







(45)

Transaction costs





1







9







—







1







9

Legal charges (2)





8







10







29







38







14

Adjustments made to income taxes (3)





7







(8)







(5)







1







(13)

Benefit from income taxes relating to reconciling items (4)





(3)







(14)







(8)







(11)







(5)

Adjusted Net Income





120







314







109







228







580

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests





—







1







—







—







1

Interest expense, net





52







48







51







103







100

Depreciation and amortization





78







71







76







154







141

All remaining provision for income taxes





33







63







26







60







143

Adjusted EBITDA

$

283



$

497



$

262



$

545



$

965



(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2018, gain on sales of assets and businesses included a $42 million gain associated with the sale of the Company's Linden, New Jersey site. (2) Includes litigation settlements, PFOA drinking water treatment accruals, and other legal charges. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, legal charges included $7 million and $34 million in additional charges for the approved final Consent Order associated with certain matters at the Company's Fayetteville, North Carolina facility. (3) Includes the removal of certain discrete income tax impacts within the Company's provision for income taxes, such as the benefit from windfalls on its share-based payments, historical valuation allowance adjustments, unrealized gains and losses on foreign exchange rate changes, and other discrete income tax items. (4) The income tax impacts included in this caption are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred and represents both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP financial measure.