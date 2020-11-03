The Chemours Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions and Titanium Technologies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Results & Highlights

Net Sales of $1.2 billion

Net Income of $76 million , with EPS of $0.46

, with EPS of Adjusted Net Income of $78 million , with Adjusted EPS of $0.47

, with Adjusted EPS of Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million

Free Cash Flow of $252 million , a $92 million improvement from prior year

, a improvement from prior year Repaid the $300 million outstanding revolving credit facility balance

outstanding revolving credit facility balance On October 28, 2020 , the company's Board of Directors approved a Q4 dividend of $0.25 per share, consistent with the prior quarter

, the company's Board of Directors approved a Q4 dividend of per share, consistent with the prior quarter Advanced our Corporate Responsibility Commitments (CRC) with publication of our third CRC report

Update on COVID-19 Response Plan

All Chemours sites remain operational

Maintaining health and safety measures across our sites

On target to reduce FY 2020 costs by $160 million

On target to reduce FY 2020 CAPEX by approx. $125 million , from approx. $400 million to approx. $275 million

, from approx. to approx. Preserving strong balance sheet, ample liquidity of $1.7 billion with no near-term senior debt maturities

"Our results in the third quarter demonstrate the progress we have made in executing our business plan and the steady recovery of the auto, architectural coatings and construction markets", said Chemours President and CEO Mark Vergnano. "Despite the COVID-19 headwinds, we continue to deliver on our cash generation strategy which supports our strong balance sheet and liquidity position. We also released our third annual CRC Report – renewing our commitment to leading the industry and our peers on a broad spectrum of ESG targets. This document remains foundational for the company, and a key component of our long-term strategy."

Third quarter 2020 net sales were $1.2 billion in comparison to $1.4 billion in the prior-year third quarter. Results were driven by lower volumes in Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions and lower global average prices, partially offset by higher volumes in Titanium Technologies. Third quarter net income was $76 million, resulting in EPS of $0.46, equal to the prior year. Adjusted Net Income was $78 million, resulting in Adjusted EPS of $0.47, down $0.12 from the prior year, inclusive of a $10 million charge related to our Fayetteville facility. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2020 was $210 million in comparison to $248 million in the previous year third quarter, a result of lower volumes and prices, partially offset by stronger operational performance and lower cost on a year-over-year basis.

Fluoroproducts

Fluoroproducts segment net sales in the third quarter were $533 million in comparison to $636 million in the prior year. Volume and price declined 11 percent and 5 percent, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Volumes declined primarily due to demand weakness in fluoropolymer products, partially offset by nascent signs of market recovery led by increased customer demand for refrigerants, particularly in the automotive sector as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continued to improve production following shutdowns in the first and second quarters of 2020. Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $112 million decreased 8 percent versus the prior-year quarter, primarily due to lower net sales partially offset by better operational performance and cost reduction actions. Fluoroproducts segment net sales and Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter were up 2 percent and 15 percent, respectively, on a sequential basis, primarily driven by early stages of recovery with sequential demand improvement and relative strength of demand from automotive OEMs.

Chemical Solutions

Chemical Solutions segment net sales were $88 million, a 37 percent decrease versus the prior-year third quarter. Prices and volumes were negatively impacted primarily by mine closures in Latin America, related to COVID-19. The divesture of our Methylamines and Methylamides business in the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted in a 19% negative impact on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million in comparison to $23 million the prior-year quarter, driven by lower volumes and lower licensing income.

Titanium Technologies

Titanium Technologies segment net sales in the third quarter were $612 million in comparison to $614 million in the prior-year quarter. Volumes were up 4 percent versus the prior-year third quarter, a result of demand recovery in the architectural coatings, laminates and plastics markets. Global average selling prices were down 5 percent on a year-over-year basis. Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6 percent to $129 million, in comparison to $137 million in last year's third quarter. Titanium Technologies segment net sales increased 25 percent on a sequential basis, with Adjusted EBITDA up 37 percent on a sequential basis. Sequential strength in volume was driven by early signs of demand recovery across most geographic regions and end-markets.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other in the third quarter 2020 represented a $43 million offset to Adjusted EBITDA, versus a $34 million offset in the prior-year quarter. This increase was attributable to higher costs associated with environmental remediation matters partially offset by lower external spend.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, consolidated gross debt was $4.1 billion. Debt, net of $956 million cash, was $3.2 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of approximately 3.7 times on a trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA basis. Total liquidity was $1.7 billion, comprised of $956 million of cash and $702 million of revolving credit facility capacity.

Cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2020 was $299 million, up $11 million from $288 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures for the third quarter 2020 were $47 million, versus $128 million in last year's third quarter. Free Cash Flow for the third quarter 2020 was a $252 million inflow versus the prior-year quarter of $160 million, an improvement of $92 million.

As previously announced, the company repaid the $300 million outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility during the quarter.

Outlook

Mr. Vergnano concluded: "I am proud of the resilience our business has shown over the first three quarters of 2020. Our results are a testament to the hard work of the people of Chemours, our dedication to the success of our customers, and our ability to execute in the face of uncertainty. Looking ahead, I am confident that we are well positioned to create sustained value through the economic recovery and remain committed to achieving our full potential as Chemours."

Conference Call

As previously announced, Chemours will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT. The webcast and additional presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page of Chemours' investor website, investors.chemours.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Chemours investor website.

The Chemours Company

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales

$ 1,233



$ 1,390



$ 3,631



$ 4,173

Cost of goods sold



976





1,096





2,877





3,260

Gross profit



257





294





754





913

Selling, general, and administrative expense



112





130





347





423

Research and development expense



22





20





67





61

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges



9





34





37





49

Total other operating expenses



143





184





451





533

Equity in earnings of affiliates



4





9





19





25

Interest expense, net



(53)





(53)





(160)





(156)

Other (expense) income, net



(5)





25





(6)





81

Income before income taxes



60





91





156





330

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(16)





15





(44)





65

Net income



76





76





200





265

Net income attributable to Chemours

$ 76



$ 76



$ 200



$ 265

Per share data































Basic earnings per share of common stock

$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 1.22



$ 1.60

Diluted earnings per share of common stock



0.46





0.46





1.21





1.58



The Chemours Company

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 956



$ 943 Accounts and notes receivable, net



572





674 Inventories



993





1,079 Prepaid expenses and other



84





81 Total current assets



2,605





2,777 Property, plant, and equipment



9,391





9,413 Less: Accumulated depreciation



(5,973)





(5,854 Property, plant, and equipment, net



3,418





3,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets



264





294 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



169





174 Investments in affiliates



182





162 Other assets



310





292 Total assets

$ 6,948



$ 7,258 Liabilities













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 701



$ 923 Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt



32





134 Other accrued liabilities



575





484 Total current liabilities



1,308





1,541 Long-term debt, net



4,063





4,026 Operating lease liabilities



213





245 Deferred income taxes



34





118 Other liabilities



596





633 Total liabilities



6,214





6,563 Commitments and contingent liabilities













Equity













Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 810,000,000 shares authorized; 189,772,210 shares issued and 164,452,975 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020; 188,893,478 shares issued and 163,574,243 shares outstanding

at December 31, 2019)



2





2 Treasury stock, at cost (25,319,235 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019)



(1,072)





(1,072 Additional paid-in capital



879





859 Retained earnings



1,325





1,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(402)





(349 Total Chemours stockholders' equity



732





689 Non-controlling interests



2





6 Total equity



734





695 Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,948



$ 7,258

The Chemours Company

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 200



$ 265

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used for) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



240





232

Gain on sales of assets and businesses



—





(11)

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net



(16)





(24)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and issue discounts



7





7

Deferred tax benefit



(105)





(17)

Asset-related charges



16





12

Stock-based compensation expense



12





18

Net periodic pension cost



9





4

Defined benefit plan contributions



(17)





(15)

Other operating charges and credits, net



(11)





(2)

Decrease (increase) in operating assets:















Accounts and notes receivable, net



97





32

Inventories and other operating assets



111





(46)

(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable and other operating liabilities



(89)





(205)

Cash provided by operating activities



454





250

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(214)





(385)

Acquisition of business, net



(10)





(10)

Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses, net



—





7

Proceeds from life insurance policies



—





1

Foreign exchange contract settlements, net



14





—

Cash used for investing activities



(210)





(387)

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from accounts receivable securitization facility



12





125

Proceeds from revolving loan



300





150

Repayments on revolving loan



(300)





(150)

Debt repayments



(140)





(15)

Payments on finance leases



(4)





(2)

Purchases of treasury stock, at cost



—





(322)

Proceeds from exercised stock options, net



9





8

Payments related to tax withholdings on vested stock awards



(2)





(30)

Payments of dividends to the Company's common shareholders



(123)





(124)

Distributions to non-controlling interest shareholders



(4)





—

Cash used for financing activities



(252)





(360)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



21





(10)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



13





(507)

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,



943





1,201

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30,

$ 956



$ 694



















Supplemental cash flows information















Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Changes in property, plant, and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 25



$ 68

Obligations incurred under build-to-suit lease arrangement



—





35

Non-cash financing arrangements



15





11

Deferred payments related to acquisition of business



—





15



The Chemours Company

Segment Financial and Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Segment Net Sales





























Three Months























Ended



Sequential

Three Months Ended September 30,



Increase /



June 30,



Increase /

2020



2019



(Decrease)



2020



(Decrease) Fluoroproducts $

533



$

636



$

(103)



$

523



$

10 Chemical Solutions



88







140







(52)







82







6 Titanium Technologies



612







614







(2)







488







124 Total Net Sales $

1,233



$

1,390



$

(157)



$

1,093



$

140

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

























Three Months











































Ended



Sequential



Three Months Ended September 30,



Increase /



June 30,



Increase /



2020



2019



(Decrease)



2020



(Decrease)

Fluoroproducts $

112



$

122



$

(10)



$

97



$

15

Chemical Solutions



12







23







(11)







19







(7)

Titanium Technologies



129







137







(8)







94







35

Corporate and Other



(43)







(34)







(9)







(44)







1

Total Adjusted EBITDA $

210



$

248



$

(38)



$

166



$

44





Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17 %

18 %







15 %







Quarterly Change in Net Sales from the three months ended September 30, 2019



September 30, 2020



Percentage Change vs.

Percentage Change Due To



Net Sales



September 30, 2019

Price

Volume

Currency

Portfolio

Total Company $

1,233





(11) %

(5) %

(4) %

— %

(2) %









































Fluoroproducts $

533





(16) %

(5) %

(11) %

— %

— % Chemical Solutions



88





(37) %

(5) %

(13) %

— %

(19) % Titanium Technologies



612





— %

(5) %

4 %

1 %

— %

Quarterly Change in Net Sales from the three months ended June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020



Percentage Change vs.

Percentage Change Due To



Net Sales



June 30, 2020

Price

Volume

Currency

Portfolio

Total Company $

1,233





13 %

(3) %

15 %

1 %

— %









































Fluoroproducts $

533





2 %

(3) %

4 %

1 %

— % Chemical Solutions



88





7 %

(13) %

20 %

— %

— % Titanium Technologies



612





25 %

(2) %

26 %

1 %

— %

The Chemours Company

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income Reconciliation

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is defined as income

(loss) before income taxes, excluding the following items: interest expense, depreciation, and amortization; non-

operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit costs, which represents the components of net

periodic pension (income) costs excluding the service cost component; exchange (gains) losses included in other

income (expense), net; restructuring, asset-related, and other charges; (gains) losses on sales of businesses or

assets; and, other items not considered indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and expected

to occur infrequently. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Chemours, adjusted for

items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, except interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and certain provision

for (benefit from) income tax amounts.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

Net income attributable to Chemours

$

76



$ 76



$

24



$

200



$

265

Non-operating pension and other post-retirement

employee benefit (income) cost





(1)







1







(1)







(2)







(5)

Exchange losses (gains), net





9







(5)







(6)







28







(2)

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges





9







34







17







37







49

Gain on sales of assets and businesses (1)





—







(9)







—







—







(11)

Transaction costs





—







—







—







2







1

Legal and environmental charges (2)





1







5







1







12







43

Adjustments made to income taxes (3)





(10)







3







(2)







(32)







5

Benefit from income taxes relating to reconciling

items (4)





(6)







(7)







(3)







(19)







(18)

Adjusted Net Income (5)





78







98







30







226







327

Interest expense, net





53







53







53







160







156

Depreciation and amortization





79







78







82







240







232

All remaining provision for income taxes (5)





—







19







1







7







78

Adjusted EBITDA

$

210



$

248



$

166



$

633



$

793





















































Adjusted effective tax rate (5)





— %





16 %





3 %





3 %





19 %

(1) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a non-cash gain of $9 recognized in connection with the sale our Repauno, New Jersey site. (2) Legal charges pertains to litigation settlements, PFOA drinking water treatment accruals, and other legal charges. Environmental charges pertains to

management's assessment of estimated liabilities associated with on-site remediation, off-site groundwater remediation, and toxicity studies related to

Fayetteville. The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8 based on the aforementioned assessment associated with certain estimated

liabilities at Fayetteville. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include $2 and $36, respectively, for the approved final Consent Order

associated with certain matters at Fayetteville. See "Note 17 – Commitments and Contingent Liabilities" to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 for further details. (3) Includes the removal of certain discrete income tax impacts within our provision for income taxes, such as shortfalls and windfalls on our share-based

payments, certain return-to-accrual adjustments, historical valuation allowance adjustments, unrealized gains and losses on foreign exchange rate changes,

and other discrete income tax items. (4) The income tax impacts included in this caption are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred

and represents both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP financial measure. (5) Adjusted effective tax rate is defined as all remaining provision for income taxes divided by pre-tax Adjusted Net Income.

The Chemours Company

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Earnings per Share to GAAP Earnings per Share Reconciliation

Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted-average number of common

shares outstanding. Diluted Adjusted EPS accounts for the dilutive impact of stock-based compensation awards, which includes

unvested restricted shares. Diluted Adjusted EPS considers the impact of potentially-dilutive securities, except in periods in which

there is a loss because the inclusion of the potentially-dilutive securities would have an anti-dilutive effect.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019 Numerator:



























Net income attributable to Chemours

$

76



$

76



$

24



$

200



$

265 Adjusted Net Income





78







98







30







226







327 Denominator:



























Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding - basic





164,762,621







163,815,483







164,648,103







164,556,139







165,254,084 Dilutive effect of the Company's employee

compensation plans





1,851,050







1,325,380







765,838







1,209,143







2,780,874 Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding - diluted





166,613,671







165,140,863







165,413,941







165,765,282







168,034,958





























Basic earnings per share of common stock

$

0.46



$

0.46



$

0.15



$

1.22



$

1.60 Diluted earnings per share of common stock





0.46







0.46







0.15







1.21







1.58 Adjusted basic earnings per share of common stock





0.47







0.60







0.18







1.37







1.97 Adjusted diluted earnings per share of common stock





0.47







0.59







0.18







1.36







1.94

The Chemours Company

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Free Cash Flows to GAAP Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation

Free Cash Flows is defined as cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities, less purchases of property, plant, and equipment as shown in

the consolidated statements of cash flows.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

Cash provided by operating activities

$

299



$

288



$

111



$

454



$

250

Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment





(47)







(128)







(61)







(214)







(385)

Free Cash Flows

$

252



$

160



$

50



$

240



$

(135)







Return on Invested Capital Reconciliation



Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBIT"), divided by the average of

invested capital, which amounts to net debt, or debt less cash and cash equivalents, plus equity.







Twelve Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 860



$ 1,134

Less: Depreciation and amortization (1)



(318)





(303)

Adjusted EBIT

$ 542



$ 831























As of September 30,





2020



2019

Total debt

$ 4,095



$ 4,156

Total equity



734





843

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(956)





(694)

Invested capital, net

$ 3,873



$ 4,305

Average invested capital (2)

$ 4,009



$ 4,094



















Return on Invested Capital



14 %



20 %

(1) Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Chemours are provided on a quarterly basis. See the preceding table for the reconciliation of Adjusted

EBITDA to net income attributable to Chemours. (2) Average invested capital is based on a five-quarter trailing average of invested capital, net.

