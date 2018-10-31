The Chester Community Charter School Students Present Their 5th Annual Thanksgiving Performance

CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., Chester Community Charter (CCCS) students will perform, "The First Thanksgiving." The play will be presented in the East B Campus cafeteria, located at 214 E. 5th Street, here.

This is the fifth year the entire third-grade Enrichment Class will perform the play. "The children are always excited about participating in these holiday plays, where they'll have an opportunity to showcase their presentation skills. They have worked hard to learn their lines, and to put on a great show," stated Lori Schwartz, Third Grade Enrichment Teacher, CCCS East B Campus.

There are three performance times for this year's play: 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:25 a.m. It is a story about how two very different groups of people came together, on that first Thanksgiving, to share ideas and cultures.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA.

Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 4200 students in 12 state-of-the-art buildings, spanning four campuses. It is now the largest brick-and-mortar charter school in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In fact, when CCCS opened its first permanent structure in 2001, it was the first new school building constructed in Chester-Upland, since 1975. By comparison, the average age of a school building owned by the Chester-Upland School District is 64 years.

Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS's High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools have been awarded to 350 of the school's graduates, to date.

WHO:



Dr. David Clark, CEO

Approximately 25 CCCS third-graders

CCCS students, parents, guardians and guests

Lori Schwartz, 3 rd Grade Enrichment Teacher, East B Campus

Grade Enrichment Teacher, East B Campus Principal Timika Mills, East Campus B, Curiosity Hall WHEN: CCCS Thanksgiving Performance

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:25 a.m.



WHERE: East Campus B, Cafeteria

214 East 5th Street

Chester, PA 19013

