The Chester Community Charter School Students Will March in Their Annual Costume Character Parade

CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 26, 2018, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Chester Community Charter students will march the perimeter of the East Campus, Curiosity Hall in costumes representing their favorite characters. The Curiosity Hall Building is located at 214 East 5th Street, Chester, PA, 19013.

This is the fourth year the school has conducted the parade. "The children and staff are very excited about their costumes and the opportunity to show them off to the CCCS family. They have worked hard to be able to participate and compete for best costume", stated Timika Mills, principal of the Curiosity Hall Campus.

During the month of October, each student has to earn 100 Curiosity Hall October Dollars and complete a book report in order to participate in the parade. The students earn Curiosity Hall October Dollars by conducting themselves as good citizens at all times, which includes: using their "quiet inside voices", class participation, wearing their school uniforms, and "going the extra mile" outside of the classroom. The students with the best costumes will receive trophies and prizes.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School(CCCS) opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA.

Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 4200 students in 12 state-of-the-art buildings, spanning four campuses. It is now the largest brick-and-mortar charter school in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In fact, when CCCS opened its first permanent structure in 2001, it was the first new school building constructed in Chester-Upland, since 1975. By comparison, the average age of a school building owned by the Chester-Upland School District is 64 years.

At CCCS, the concept of "safe schools" extends beyond our strict adherence to a no-tolerance policy on violence or aggressive behavior. It also includes an equally strong, top-down commitment to ensuring that our school's buildings, and other facilities, are safe for occupation by students, teachers and staff members, without risk of exposure to age-related, unhealthy contamination from asbestos, lead or other toxic materials.

Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS's High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools have been awarded to 350 of the school's graduates, to date.

