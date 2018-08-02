The Chicago School Psychologists Well Represented at APA Convention
Experts will present topics ranging from advocating for the mental health of immigrants to using international psychology to address global issues
CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) will be well represented at the 126th Annual American Psychological Association Convention from August 9th through August 12th in San Francisco. With a wide breadth of knowledge on all aspects of mental and behavioral health, TCSPP experts will present on many pressing issues, including making psychology a sanctuary discipline by protecting and humanizing immigrants (Saturday, 4 p.m.), the aging brain (Thursday, 11 a.m.) and healing the wounds of systemic racism (Thursday, 3 p.m.). Below is the full list of presentations.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 9
|
Time
|
Type
|
Presentation
|
Location
|
8:00 AM –
|
Symposium: 1018
|
Addressing Global Challenges Through International Psychology
|
Moscone Center/Room 308 Level Three-South Building
|
9:00 AM –
|
Poster Session: 1063
|
II: Examining Factors That Influence Adverse Life Events Among Homeless Black Males
|
Moscone Center/Halls ABC Exhibition Level-South Building
|
11:00 AM –
|
Symposium: 1143
|
Critical Issues in Counseling Psychology Section Roundtables
|
Moscone Center/Rooms 3022 and 3024 Level 3-West Building
|
Symposium: 1145
|
Advocacy for Serious Mental Illness—Education, Assessment, Intervention, and Consultation
|
Moscone Center/Room 105 Lobby Level-South Building
|
Symposium: 1170
|
The Aging Brain—New Frontiers in Neuroscience and Medicine
|
Moscone Center/Room 314 Level Three-South Building
|
Poster Session: 1152
|
Prevention of Anorexia in the Jewish Community
|
Moscone Center/Halls ABC Exhibition Level-South Building
|
12:00 PM –
|
Symposium: 1208
|
What Students Should Know About Prescriptive Privileges and Training Opportunities
|
Moscone Center/Room 2006 Level 2-West Building
|
1:00 PM –
|
Poster Session: 1229
|
Critical Topics in Data-Based Decision Making and Professional Issues
|
Moscone Center/Halls ABC Exhibition Level-South Building
|
2:00 PM –
|
Symposium
|
Internationalizing Efforts in Psychology to Address Global Issues: Perspectives from Early Career Psychologists
|
Division 52 Suite Conversational Hour (TBD)
|
2:00 PM –
|
Symposium: 1308
|
Current Applications and Training Considerations in the Area of School Neuropsychology
|
Moscone Center/Room 151 Upper Mezzanine-South Building
|
3:00 PM –
|
Symposium: 1355
|
Radical Healing in Communities of Color—Healing the Wounds of Systemic Racism
|
Moscone Center/Room 2006 Level 2-West Building
|
4:00 PM –
|
Session
|
Changing Landscape of Academic Positions
|
Grad Student and Early Career Hospitality Space in the Convention Center
FRIDAY, AUGUST 10
|
Time
|
Type
|
Presentation
|
Location
|
8:00 AM –
|
Symposium: 2033
|
Do We Need Practice Guidelines for Working with Kinky Couples+?
|
Moscone Center/Room 152 Upper Mezzanine-South Building
|
10:00 AM –
|
Poster Session: 2123
|
Ways of Healing for People and Communities of Color
|
Moscone Center/Halls ABC Exhibition Level-South Building
|
•
|
Keeping the Faith: Transformative Teachings of Dr. Joseph L. White, Godfather of Black Psychology
|
•
|
Radical Existence: A Qualitative Study of Trans Latinx Immigrants
|
•
|
Reclaiming Their Voices: A Qualitative Study of Detained Immigrant Women
|
4:00 PM –
|
Symposium: 2291
|
Deconstructing Boxes—The Importance of Queer People Subverting White Homonormativity
|
Moscone Center/Room 2014 Level 2-West Building
SATURDAY, AUGUST 11
|
Time
|
Type
|
Presentation
|
Location
|
10:00 AM –
|
Skill-Building Session: 3106
|
Teaching Lifespan Development Online
|
Moscone Center/Room 2018 Level 2-West Building
|
Poster Session: 3114
|
Systems-Level Assessment, Intervention, and Consultation
|
Moscone Center/Halls ABC Exhibition Level-South Building
|
Symposium: 3146
|
Utilizing a Multicultural Framework in Trauma Psychology—Theory, Research, and Practice
|
Moscone Center/Room 314 Level Three-South Building
|
Poster Session: 3130
|
Diversity and Intersectionality in Women's Experiences and Well-Being Across the Lifespan
|
Moscone Center/Halls ABC Exhibition Level-South Building
|
1:00 PM –
|
Symposium: 3276
|
Internationalizing Psychology—From School to Services: CODAPAR Interdivisional Grants Projects
|
Moscone Center/Room 215 Level Two-South Building
|
4:00 PM –
|
Symposium: 3350
|
Making Psychology a Sanctuary Discipline—A Call to Protect and Humanize Immigrants
|
Moscone Center/Room 151 Upper Mezzanine-South Building
|
Symposium: 3354
|
Toward a New Model--- Predoctoral Training in Clinical Psychopharmacology
|
Moscone Center/Room 2009 Level 2-West Building
SUNDAY, AUGUST 12
|
Time
|
Type
|
Presentation
|
Location
|
9:00 AM –
|
Symposium: 4055
|
Social Class in Psychotherapy Research—Considerations for Measurement, Design, and Analysis
|
Moscone Center/Room 207 Level Two-South Building
