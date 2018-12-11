The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame Introduces Free Financial Curriculum With Regions Bank

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its commitment to education, The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is adding a new financial curriculum to the starting lineup for its comprehensive STEAM-based program (T.E.A.M.S.™). In partnership with Regions Bank, the new lessons were created by Turnkey Education Inc., to meet both state and local high school requirements. The Regions Next Step for Students is designed to teach high school students in grades 9-12 financial literacy and prepare them for the future with early financial planning tools.

"We are excited to partner with the College Football Hall of Fame to create a football-themed financial literacy program for high school students visiting the Hall and to add to the curriculum we distribute in the Regions footprint," said Mark Senter, Regions Vice President of Corporate Marketing. "Providing financial education for today's youth fits into our core values as a company because it's the right thing to do. The program provides valuable STEAM education to youth during their visit to the Hall. This contribution to the Hall's interactive learning experience extends our relationship in a meaningful way and provides Regions with another opportunity to give back to the community."

T.E.A.M.S.™ - the Hall's technology, engineering, arts, math and science curricula, blends the best of football history with interactive technology and has been recognized as a STEAM certified program by the Georgia Department of Education since 2014. The free, online program has been downloaded almost 25,000 times since implementation.

"We're proud to be part of a new financial initiative with Regions Bank," said Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. "The Hall has always been committed to spreading academic education to students and teachers throughout the country. We believe this is another opportunity to give back not only to the Atlanta community, but also show we are staying true to one of our company core values, to make things better through education. "

About the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is a 94,256-square-foot attraction located in the heart of Atlanta's sports, entertainment and tourism district. Adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the Hall provides visitors with a highly immersive, interactive and engaging experience using a blend of historic college football artifacts and state-of-the-art, interactive multimedia exhibits. The National Football Foundation (NFF) launched the Hall in 1951 to stand as one of the nation's premier sports shrines, immortalizing the game's greatest players and coaches as positive role models for future generations. Atlanta Hall Management, Inc., partnered with the NFF to construct and operate the Hall of Fame attraction, which provides a platform for community outreach, education and character development initiatives, as well as serves as one of Atlanta's premier special event spaces. For more information, please visit www.cfbhall.com.

About the T.E.A.M.S.™

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame launched its T.E.A.M.S.™ program in 2014 with Turnkey Education, Inc. The interactive STEAM based curricula focuses on technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and science. The T.E.A.M.S ™ program is applicable to Common Core State Standards and can be used in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The program is designed to educate students from grades 3-12 and can be used inside or outside the classroom. To download the free curricula, please visit https://www.cfbhall.com/groups/field-trips/.

