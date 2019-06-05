NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market



There has been a considerable decline in the child mortality rate, globally, owing to a significant increase in health awareness and medical advances. The trend of the neonatal death rate has also recorded a downward trend. The situation of the infant mortality rate (IMR) has recorded a downfall trend. The continuous decline in the child mortality rate has played a pivotal role in increasing the revenue of the global children day care services market. The constant growth in medical advances will further enhance the growth prospect of the market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the children day care services market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5779620/?utm_source=PRN







Market Overview



Positive government initiatives



Governments have a significant role in driving revenues for the global children day care services market. The implementation of stringent regulations by governments, coupled with increased funding to day care centers, has helped parents, especially from low-income families. In the US, the government initiated the Child Care and Development Fund, which aims at assisting low-income families that need childcare due to work or work-related activities. Different state governments use this fund to invest in improving quality education through teacher workforce, initiating child care programs to achieve higher standards, and promoting consumer education to help parents select suitable child care.



Increased cost of raising children



Raising a child is a costly affair in today's era. Parents have to spend a large portion of their income on providing their children with necessities. In many families, the cost of child care exceeds the cost of housing, college fees, transportation, and food. This acts as a significant challenge, especially for low-income families. Families have to spend approximately more than 15% of their income to cover the expenditure of child care for an infant and approximately more than 12% for a preschool child. The consistent decline in fertility rate harms the overall growth rate of the economy.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the children day care services market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and G8 Education Ltd. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing labor force participation of women and decrease in child mortality rate will provide considerable growth opportunities to the children day care services vendors. KinderCare Education LLC, Learning Care Group, and Nobel Learning Communities Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5779620/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

