The Children's Center at Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services Joins Fayette Gives Fundraising Campaign

During this difficult time, we are galvanized to focus on the needs of our children and youth who may struggle academically and emotionally because of the pandemic. At our Children's Center in Uniontown, we offer services to meet the mental health needs of children and youth including Outpatient Services, Family Based Treatment, School Based Therapy and the New Directions program which integrates education and treatment in a private school setting. Our school-based therapists continue to provide in school or virtual appointments for all school districts in Fayette County.

Children of all ages are seen at CRCSI by our therapists and/or Child and Adolescent psychiatrists either via tele-therapy or in person. Our New Directions school is an option for children suffering with moderate to severe mental health issues. It is the only licensed Private Academic School and Partial Hospitalization mental health treatment program in Fayette County, PA. For more information on New Directions please visit https://www.crcsi.org/services/children/new-directions/ or call 724-434-1014 and ask for Michelle DeMoss, Program Manager.

We thank you in advance for your generous donation that will put smart boards in our classrooms to keep up with the technology needs during this pandemic. Please visit www.fayettegives.org to donate and to learn more.

With a staff of 7 Psychiatrists, Certified Nurse Practitioners and therapists, Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services has been the primary provider of mental healthcare for the past 55 years in Fayette County. Staff takes to heart the motto "We treat each person as if they are family".

SOURCE Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services

Related Links

https://www.crcsi.org/

