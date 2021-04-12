The Children's Heart Foundation's Board of Directors Names Gail Roddie-Hamlin as President and CEO

"We are excited to have Gail become the President and CEO of The Children's Heart Foundation. Gail's strong leadership, strategic focus, and ability to organize and inspire volunteers will have an immediate impact on CHF. This impact will enable us to fund even more life-saving and life-changing CHD research aligned with our mission," said Kevin Slawin, CHF National Board Chair.

Ms. Roddie-Hamlin has an extensive career as a senior executive leader at renowned national non-profit organizations. Most recently, she was the National Vice President of Community Engagement at the Alzheimer's Association, where she led a new nationwide initiative in partnership development to advance the mission of the Alzheimer's Association. Prior to that, she served as Regional Leader, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. Ms. Roddie-Hamlin also brings experience from the American Cancer Society, where she held executive roles, such as regional Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join The Children's Heart Foundation and work with the dedicated Board of Directors, committed volunteers, and talented staff. Together we will move forward our mission for children and families impacted by congenital heart defects," said Roddie-Hamlin.

About The Children's Heart Foundation

The Children's Heart Foundation (CHF) was founded in 1996 and is the nation's leading organization solely dedicated to funding congenital heart defect (CHD) research. The foundation's mission is to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of CHDs by funding the most promising research. To date, CHF has funded more than $14 million of research, both independently and with the American Heart Association (AHA) through the AHA/CHF CHD Research Awards. At The Children's Heart Foundation, our vision is placing children at the heart of research. For more information, visit www.childrensheartfoundation.org.

