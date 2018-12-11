The Chill Pill Collection Now Available Throughout Arizona

PAYSON, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chill Pill Collection, the only artisan-crafted country kitchen cannabis blend gelcaps in the Arizona, announces four exciting new formulas.

Daycaps – are a sativa dominant formula that are a great way to start your day and keep you motivated, energized, and focused.

Anytime Caps – contain a mixture of cannabinoids and terpenes from both sativa and indica plants to create the perfect balance for your body.

Nightcaps – helps you slow down and relax with an indica dominant formula that is rich with terpenes and active co-factors.

Anytime Hybrid Caps – have the perfect 1:1 blend of THC and CBD to create a blissful experience that heals and rejuvenates.

The Chill Pill Collection is created by Uncle Herbs, one of the most trusted and respected names in the cannabis industry.

Hand crafted in small batches in their rural country kitchen, each formulation of Chill Pills combines the lastest scientific advances in gel cap processing with natural artisan recipes, to create the most pure and synergistic blends available anywhere, at any price.

Consumers can get the Chill Pill Collection at these locations:

Encanto Dispensary - Phoenix

Arizona Natural Remedies - Phoenix

The Prime Leaf - Phoenix

Midtown Roots - Phoenix

- Nature's Medicines - Fountain Hills

Curaleaf - Central , Bell, Camelback, Youngtown

If your retailer doesn't carry the Chill Pill Collection, ask them to place an order and it will ship out the next day.

Dispensaries can keep their customers happy by offering the Chill Pill Collection. Simply call to place an order.

Learn more about the Chill Pill Collection or place an order by calling 602-619-8606.

Wholesale customers can also order at: leaflink.com/menu/uncle-herbs

ABOUT THE CHILL PILL COLLECTION:

The Chill Pill Collection are the first artisan-crafted cannabis-blend gel caps in Arizona. Formulated with the highest quality ingredients and plenty of love, the easy-to-swallow Chill Pills have blends for every mood and everyone. The Chill Pill Collection is made by Uncle Herbs, one of the most respected names in cannabis.

Media:

Innovation Agency

Inov8.us

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE The Chill Pill Collection