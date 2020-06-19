The China "618" Online Shopping Gala under the Epidemic

BEIJING, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, under the gloom of the epidemic, how to revive the economies has become the primary task for governments all around the world.

As the main force driving the Chinese economy, on Jun. 18th, the China "618" online shopping gala of Chinese e-commerce has attracted much attention from the world. Syntun Data provides you with an exclusive data report of 2020 "618" to help you understand the Chinese e-commerce market better. The report covers more than 2,000 categories that under FMCG and durable consumer goods industries etc.