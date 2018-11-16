The China Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of New Investment Manager by Stockholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN), a closed-end investment company (the "Fund"), announced today that at a Special Meeting of its stockholders held today, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC ("Matthews Asia") was approved as the Fund's new Investment Manager by over 95% of the shares voted at the Special Meeting. It is expected that Matthews Asia will commence managing the Fund's portfolio on or about January 1, 2019.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in China companies. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.

