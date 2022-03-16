THE CHINA FUND, INC. RECORDS FIRST QUARTER 2021/2022 RESULTS

BOSTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2022, the Fund recorded net investment loss of $(686,054) or $(0.07) per share versus net investment loss of $(745,621) or $(0.07) per share for the quarter ended January 31, 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments and foreign currency transactions for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, was $(36,047,907) or $(3.49) per share, compared to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $50,710,836 or $4.86 per share, for the quarter ended January 31, 2021.

The Fund's total net assets on January 31, 2022 were $201,506,557 and its net asset value per share was $19.51 based on 10,328,734 shares outstanding. A combined distribution of $7.2669 per share from net investment income and realized gains was declared in December 2021 and paid in January 2022.



January 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 Total Net Assets Per Share $201,506,557 $314,302,451 $355,031,181 Net Asset Value Per Share $19.51 $30.32 $34.00 Shares Outstanding Per Share 10,328,734 10,366,808 10,443,315

The China Fund, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Whilst the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

