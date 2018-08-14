The China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show 2019 launches the 3rd edition of Smart Retail Arena

Asia's largest self-service and vending show has now opened its online registration and is expecting over 25,000 visitors to attend the three-day event taking place from the 26 th -28 th April 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Over 80% of the vending arena has been booked out and visitors to CVS can expect to see numerous international brands including Fujitsu, Haier, Telit, Silkron, ICT, Sanden, JCM and many more. "We are expecting an even larger showcase of premium brands at our forthcoming event as well as an exciting new and immersive experience at our new Smart Retail Arena. After gathering feedback, we know that our visitors value the opportunity to explore new technology and want to be inspired," said Shuree Shen, Sales and Marketing Consultant, UBM Sinoexpo.

The 16th edition of CVS (falling under the umbrella of the highly regarded Hotel PLUS brand, organized by UBM Sinoexpo) will be a packed schedule of meetings, networking and knowledge sessions. Over 60 renowned industry speakers are lined up to talk at the concurring educational events including the Shanghai International Smart Retailing Summit, the Shanghai Global Self - Service Kiosk Industry Summit and the Shanghai International Smart Retailing Operations Conference. The sessions are aimed at inspiring and educating delegates with sessions that help enhance industry knowledge and engage thought provoking discussion to contribute to industry development.

With the support of the China Vending Association of China, the Commerce Association for General Merchandise, the American National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA), and Japan Vending Machine Manufactures Association (JVMA) CVS 2019 has become a globally recognised event with international influence and is the must attend event of the year for all industry professionals wishing to remain relevant in an era of constant change. Exhibits will include self-service terminals and solutions, comprehensive vending systems, kiosks, currency identification systems, self-service printing equipment, mobile payment terminal equipment, smart card readers, and vending machine related accessories and services.

The China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show 2019 (CVS) will take place from the 26th-28th April 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

