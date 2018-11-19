The Chinese Metoprolol Industry - Outlook to 2022: Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical and Zhuhai Tongyuan Pharmaceutical are the Leading Players

DUBLIN, Nov 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Investigation Report on China's Metoprolol Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Estimated according to the population size and structure, there are about 330 million hypertensive patients in China, which means that one in every three adults suffers from hypertension. Chinese hypertensive patients in China account for about one-third of the global total.

The incidence of hypertension in China rose from 5.1% in 1959 to 37.2% in 2017 by 32.1%. With so many hypertensive patients, China's antihypertensive drug market is growing steadily.

There are various antihypertensive drugs in China, which leads to fierce competition. As first-line antihypertensive drugs in China, -blockers represented by Metoprolol, Bisoprolol, Perindopril and benazepril have a stable market share. Metoprolol is a selective 1 receptor blocker that treats cardiovascular diseases, especially hypertension, angina and tachycardia.

The Metoprolol Tartrate preparations approved to be marketed in China include tablets, capsules, sustained-release tablets, controlled-release tablets and injections. AstraZeneca's proprietary drug is sold in the trade name of Betaloc. In addition, generic Metoprolol produced by over 10 manufacturers are also sold in China.

According to the publisher's market research, the market size of Metoprolol in China was about CNY 492 million in 2017, of which AstraZeneca accounted for more than 90%. The top Chinese companies included Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical and Zhuhai Tongyuan Pharmaceutical.

As the number of hypertensive patients is growing with the rapidly aging population, and generic-blockers are popularized, it is expected that Metoprolol will still have some growth potential in China.



Key Topics Covered



1 Relevant Concepts of Metoprolol

1.1 Indications for Metoprolol

1.2 Development of Metoprolol in China

1.3 Patents and Government Approval on Metoprolol in China



2 Sales of Metoprolol in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Metoprolol

2.2 Sales Volume of Metoprolol

2.3 Sales of Metoprolol by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017



3 Analysis on Major Metoprolol Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Metoprolol Manufacturers

3.2 AstraZeneca

3.3 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3.4 Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3.5 Zhuhai Tongyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3.6 Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.



4 Prices of Metoprolol in China, 2017-2018

4.1 AstraZeneca (Betaloc)

4.2 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Lijunning)

4.3 Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4.4 Zhuhai Tongyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4.5 Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.



5 Prospect of China's Metoprolol Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Forecast on Market Size

5.2 Forecast on Market Trend



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x79lsl/the_chinese?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

