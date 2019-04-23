The Chinese Saccharin Market (2019-2024) by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Saccharin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The saccharin market in China reached a volume of 17,061 Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 20,972 Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 3.8% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the China saccharin market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers

As a result of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets, there has been a rise in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in China. This has resulted in an increasing preference for low calorie sugar substitutes such as saccharin.

Apart from its health benefits, saccharin has a much longer shelf-life when compared to sugar. When saccharin is stored in an air-tight container at room temperature, it can last for long periods.

The incidences of heart diseases, cancer and diabetes, rooted from obesity and over-weight issues, have created increased awareness in China with consumers becoming more cautious with their calorie intake. In addition, other factors such as a shift towards sedentary lifestyles and increased work pressure have stimulated the demand for low-calorie foods in the country.

Saccharin is being used widely in various low-calorie foods and beverages such as soft drinks, table top sweeteners, baked goods, jams, chewing gum, canned fruit, candy, dessert toppings, salad dressings, etc. Moreover, it is also being used in medicinal applications such as cough syrups.

Incidences of health issues mainly associated with weight gain have made consumers in China more conscious about losing weight, being fit and healthy. People have begun to shift towards low-calorie diets and avoid intake of sugar. Saccharin, being a zero-calorie sweetener, is used by consumers to stay in better overall health, manage weight and maintain an attractive physical appearance.

Breakup by Product Type

The Chinese saccharin market has been segmented on the basis of different types of products available for the consumers which mainly include sodium saccharin, insoluble saccharin and calcium saccharin. Currently, sodium saccharin is the most popular type of saccharin.

Breakup by Application

Based on the application, the market has been segregated into food and beverages, table top sweeteners, personal care products and pharmaceuticals. Amongst these, the food and beverages sector represents the largest application area for saccharine.

Competitive Landscape



The report also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape of the Chinese saccharine market. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd

Shanghai Merry Yang Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd

Hangzhou Focus Corporation

Shaanxi Greenbo Biochem Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered

How has the Chinese saccharin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the popular product types in the Chinese saccharin market?

What are the key applications in the Chinese saccharin market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Chinese saccharin industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Chinese saccharin industry?

What is the structure of the Chinese saccharin industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Chinese saccharin market?

How is saccharin manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for saccharin?

What are the transportation requirements for saccharin?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Saccharin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 China Saccharin Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Success and Key Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Sodium Saccharin

7.2 Insoluble Saccharin

7.3 Calcium Saccharin



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food and Beverages

8.2 Table Top Sweeteners

8.3 Personal Care Products

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Others



9 Saccharin Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Land and Construction Requirements

9.6 Machinery Requirements

9.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.8 Packaging Requirements

9.9 Transportation Requirements

9.10 Utilities Requirements

9.11 Manpower Requirements



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Capacities of Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44kdjd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

