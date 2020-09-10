The Chopra Foundation Announces "Love in Action," a Worldwide Campaign to Collectively Heal the World

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Suicide Prevention Week, The Chopra Foundation is launching its Love in Action campaign, a movement focusing on how each of us individually and all of us collectively can heal ourselves and the world. The first initiative of Love in Action will help tackle suicide rates across the world. On average, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds (World Health Organization) somewhere in the world.

The Chopra Foundation Logo

The Chopra Foundation as part of its collaboration with the Hedera Hashgraph platform is working toward issuing the Love in Action token for wellbeing. The goal of the token is to facilitate a currency for wellbeing for content and services for use on a worldwide platform currently under development to share mental and emotional wellness resources. The token and service is being built on Hedera's proof-of-stake public network, a leading, global public ledger powered by hashgraph consensus, which delivers the highest-grade of security possible.

"It's not that we have a solution to prevent suicide, but we, as a global community, are the solution." Gabriella Wright, co-founder of Never Alone continues, "This is a moment when humanity is experiencing a deep sense of uncertainty with our global crises, but also the potential for profound personal relationships with ourselves, with the people we love, and within our communities."

To further this mission as a community-driven solution to prevent suicide, the launch of Love in Action comes with the Chopra Foundation's implementation of PIWI, an AI chatbot for mental health created by X2AI. With PIWI, users can talk about it instantly with this wellness chatbot trained by experts and available 24/7. In addition, PIWI connects to 5,000+ counselors on standby.

"With PIWI we are giving people access to emotional AI to learn, interpret and respond to human emotions," says Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of Never Alone. "By recognizing signs for anxiety and mood changes, we can improve self-awareness, and increase coping skills, including steps to reduce stress and prevent suicide by timely real-time assistance and intervention."

"We are honored to partner with The Chopra Foundation in support of realizing our mission of providing access to mental health support, regardless of income or location," says Michiel Rauws, Founder and CEO of X2AI.

A brief intro to PIWI can be found here.

According to a CDC report released in June of this year, U.S. adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19. Younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers reported having experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal ideation. In addition, suicide is now among the three leading causes of death among those aged 15-44 (male and female), and suicide rates among young people have been increasing to the extent that they are now the group at highest risk in a third of all countries.

"Love without action is meaningless. Action without love is irrelevant. Love in Action is the means to discovering who you are. It's the mantra for the Never Alone Initiative." – Deepak Chopra, Founder of The Chopra Foundation.

About The Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The mission of The Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects. Never Alone is an initiative of the foundation and is a global platform that will provide access to curated and reliable content, service and support to local communities and platform for connectivity at-risk individuals in order to provide early identification and treatment to those in emotional distress. https://www.choprafoundation.org/

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Marion Public Relations

[email protected]

623-308-2638

SOURCE The Chopra Foundation

Related Links

https://www.choprafoundation.org/

