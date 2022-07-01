The Chopra Foundation Raises Over $110K in Crypto Donations in Under 24 Hours on The EarthFund Platform

LAKE NONA, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to improving health and well-being and cultivating spiritual knowledge around the world, raised over $110K in crypto donations in less than 24 hours on the EarthFund platform.

Despite bitcoin falling to its lowest in 18 months and the cryptocurrency industry in the middle of what is being described by some as a bear market and others as a crypto winter, the Chopra Foundation has raised over $110K through crypto donations in just 24 hours through its partnership with EarthFund.

After its launch at 9AM EST on June 15 2022, the Mental Health and Wellbeing cause on the EarthFund platform — founded by the Chopra Foundation to find and fund projects to tackle the global mental health crisis — saw a flurry of crypto donations, raising over $110,000 in under 24 hours.

"We're incredibly pleased with the immediate success that the Mental Health and Wellbeing cause has had on the EarthFund platform," said Deepak Chopra, founder of the Chopra Foundation and the Mental Health and Wellbeing cause. "Not only will these donations help save lives around the world, but it's a clear sign that cryptocurrency and philanthropy can go hand in hand. The EarthFund is the perfect platform for non-profits and philanthropic causes to quickly raise money to make the world a better, happier place."

Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of the Chopra Foundation, said: "In the middle of bearish market conditions, this fundraising campaign has already been a major success, raising enough to fund a suicide prevention project almost immediately after launch. We're grateful to the EarthFund team for all their support getting our cause live on their platform and excited to see what we can achieve together as we raise more money and fund more life-saving projects."

Founder of the EarthFund, Adam Boalt, added: "This is what we designed the platform for. It doesn't just give causes like Deepak's a platform to grow a community and help decentralize and democratize decision-making, it gives them a way to raise world-changing money quickly through crypto donations. As the platform grows, we hope to see more and more great causes like Deepak's harnessing the power of crypto to fund philanthropic projects and build communities dedicated to building a better tomorrow."

On June 22, the EarthFund Mental Health and Wellbeing community also launched the NeverAlone token. This token gives anybody that buys it a vote on how the crypto donations are spent and a share of the community rewards in USDT rewards. When you join this community, users are getting involved and taking part in a community dedicated to making the world a happier, healthier place.

About The Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects.

About EarthFund

EarthFund is a decentralized platform that allows anyone to set up DAOs to fund causes they love, with real and meaningful impact. With a simple UI and a full-stack ecosystem approach, founders, donors and users can make their voice heard in the real world.

Media Contact

Kristen Marion

623-308-2638

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chopra Foundation