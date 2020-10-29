The Chopra Foundation's Never Alone Initiative Partners with Highmark Interactive to Support Mental Wellbeing and Resilience

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation is partnering with Toronto-based medical technology company Highmark Interactive (Highmark) to help advance the study and benefits of digital therapies for mental health conditions including major depressive disorder (MDD), ADHD, PTSD and anxiety. The partnership will focus on raising mental health awareness and providing digital assessment tools to monitor and take control of one's own wellbeing. The collaboration will also study the progress of mental health conditions using digital therapies as an intervention.

During a time of adversity in the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging tools such as Highmark's digital health technology can help users build resilience and overcome the mental health issues that arise from isolation, fear, and anxiety.

One of the world's first companies to use gamification to develop a Class II medical device, Highmark developed these brain assessment apps for use by individuals, families, and professionals. They measure neurological function in a manner that is clinically relevant, scientifically accurate and technologically contemporary.

To bring Highmark's technology to the general public, the partnership will offer a free download of the Highmark apps in exchange for a donation to The Chopra Foundation.

A donation of $5 will allow users to redeem a gift code for the EQ Resilience app, which provides a real-time snapshot of your current mental health and wellbeing using a simple green, yellow, red scoring system for regular use to monitor mental health.

A donation of $20 comes with a gift code for the EQ Active app, which provides a system to measure psychological and neurological performance for families and individuals, medical professionals, and amateur athletes and teams. Using clinically trusted testing in an enjoyable gamified format, EQ Active establishes an individual's brain performance and allows the user to self-identify when there are any negative changes so they can seek assistance to optimize their brain health

"Our collaboration with Highmark is to bring transformative solutions in mental wellbeing via digital therapies. We believe certain medical conditions can be treated via pharmaceutical interventional or by digiceutical means like video games, VR/AR experiences and the like," says Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation. "We can enhance patient outcomes for mental wellbeing without being potentially exposed to the harmful side effects of ingesting medication. By providing tools such as Highmark's EQResilience, we help our community to build resilience and thrive."

"We are honored to be partnering with The Chopra Foundation, global thought leaders in the area of mind/body connection and how we can all enhance our sense of wellbeing," said Sanjeev Sharma, MD, Highmark co-founder and CEO. "Highmark is excited to bring our EQ platform to the collaboration; especially during these challenging times."

Deepak Chopra, MD, founder of The Chopra Foundation, said, "The need for digital medicine has never been greater with the limitations and side effects of traditional medications. Given the foundations' mission to curate the leading research and scientifically validated content and tools available to the public, Highmark's Resilience and EQ Active solutions are a perfect fit based on their scientific rigor and groundbreaking application to stress and brain health."

Dr. Chopra adds, "The connection between our environment, lifestyle, among other factors, and mental wellness has been established in healthcare. The link between the mind/body/soul is increasingly important to a balanced, resilient individual. Highmark's software gives us insights as to how well we are coping day to day, along with providing suggestions to ensure we are optimizing our resilience."

About the Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects. https://www.choprafoundation.org/

About "NeverAlone"

NeverAlone is the global platform of Chopra Foundation that provides access to curated and reliable content, service and support to local communities and a platform for connecting at-risk individuals in order to provide early identification and treatment to those in emotional distress. The movement will provide tools to promote dialogue communities to bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental and emotional wellbeing. The platform will also integrate and link to existing local initiatives and movements to ensure that everyone has access to information and support in a reliable and timely manner.

About Highmark Interactive

Founded in March 2017, Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm in neurological testing and management. The company vision was to become leaders in digital diagnostics and therapeutics by fusing the engagement of mobile gaming with machine learning. Its core product line, EQ Brain Performance, was launched in January 2019 and is utilized on security-compliant cloud-based technology. It has received clearance in the US (FDA), EU (CE Marking), Canada, Oceania and more, and is now being used in 29 countries. To learn more, visit www.highmark.tech.

