'THE CHOSEN' SETS NOV. 18 DEBUT FOR SEASON 3, INTERNATIONALLY IN 2000+ CINEMAS

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chosen – the global phenomenon, multi-episode television drama based on the life of Jesus – will launch the first two episodes of its highly anticipated third season in more than 2000 movie theaters across the United States and in English-speaking territories.

With more than 420 million episode views from around the world, The Chosen is a fan-supported, seven-season television series that creates an authentic and intimate picture of Jesus' life and ministry, seen through the eyes of the people who knew him.

"The theme of Season 3 is 'Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest,'" said series Creator Dallas Jenkins. "The honeymoon phase is over, now the characters all have to deal with the costs and occasional confusions of following the Messiah."

Distributed through Fathom Events and beginning Nov. 18, The Chosen will show at least 10 times per theater over five days with extended runs possible both domestically and in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Tickets are on sale now. For a complete list of theaters visit www.thechosen.tv/3.

"Having partnered with The Chosen team last year on a record-setting event for Fathom - CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS - we're thrilled to be working with them again," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "Fathom is excited to be bringing the Season 3 premiere to the big screen for their legions of eager fans via 2000+ theaters worldwide."

Over the course of its first two seasons, the series has garnered praise from critics and fans alike for its historical and biblical accuracy, playful spirit, stirring drama, genuine humor and disruptive impact. It has been translated into 62 languages (and counting) and is consistently one of the top-searched shows on streaming platforms. The Season 3 trailer premiered last Monday and was the No. 1 trending item on YouTube for two days. The Chosen is completely free to watch on mobile or smart TV apps with no fee or subscription necessary.

"The stakes are way up for Angel's first original scripted series," said Angel Studios Chief Content Officer, Jeffrey Harmon. "The Chosen has moved from an experimental project to a world-wide phenomenon and fans have high expectations for the next chapter."

The Chosen completed filming of its third season in September 2022, continuing its unprecedented success as the largest fan-supported entertainment project of all time. It has been translated into 62 languages and counting. With no fee or subscription required, it's completely free to watch and available as both a standalone mobile and TV app, plus available on multiple streaming services. Viewer support enables the show to remain free around the world. The Chosen, an Angel Studios Original, is produced by Loaves & Fishes.

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

