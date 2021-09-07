The Chris Fritch Team announces a luxury home for sale!

RAMSEY, Minn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Words can't describe this Al Parent custom built home. Inspired by Georgian architecture, it sits on a 3+ acre cul-de-sac lot rising above the Rum River with incomparable and stunning panoramic views. The 77,000 Queen size brick exterior is illuminated perfectly by the architecturally placed landscape lighting. Walk the trails behind for a breathtaking view of the back of the home. Play the jukebox in the Rock & Roll diner that takes you back to the 50's! Relax the day's stresses away in the sauna, after an invigorating workout in the fitness room. Prepare a sumptuous meal in the fully equipped kitchen complete with Sub Zero freezer, vegetable fridge, Corian counter tops! The upper level bonus room has it's own bathroom and is pre-wired for a complete home theatre. The spacious main floor Master Bedroom is decked out with large dual closets, marble surfaces, and a washer and dryer for convenience. Proudly presented by the Chris Fritch Team eXp Realty 763-746-3997 https://www.chrisfritchteam.com/homes-for-sale/MN/ramsey/55303/4680-152nd-ct-nw/lid-613292da6dc546c6f1f3a6a8



Chris Fritch Team eXp Realty

7637463997



https://www.prlog.org/12884315



