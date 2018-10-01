The Christian Broadcasting Network Launches CBN News Channel, The First 24-Hour News Channel from a Christian Perspective, on October 1

Los Angeles KHIZ Ch. 39.7 Atlanta WUEO Ch. 49.5 Detroit WUDL Ch. 19.7 St. Louis KBGU Ch. 33.6 Nashville WKUW Ch. 40.6 Indianapolis WSDI Ch. 30.4 Kansas City KAJF Ch. 21.5 Milwaukee WTSJ Ch. 38.5 Oklahoma City KBZC Ch. 42.2 Norfolk WAVY Ch. 10.4 Memphis KPMF Ch. 26.3 Wichita KFVT Ch. 34.3 Springfield MO KOLR Ch. 10.4 Shreveport KTAL Ch. 6.4 Lubbock KAMC Ch. 28.4

For viewers in other markets where the channel is not yet available, CBN News Channel can also be viewed via Over The Top (OTT) distribution as well as streaming online at CBNNewsChannel.com (http://www1.cbn.com/tv/cbn-news) or the CBN News app. More stations are expected to be added in the coming days and weeks.

"Viewers are hungry for news today and also to understand how current events, both here and abroad, affect them," said Pat Robertson, founder and chairman of CBN. "With news bureaus and correspondents in dozens of countries and humanitarian aid efforts going on around the world, CBN News Channel is on the ground in the world's hot zones and uniquely positioned to deliver important stories in emerging formats that will engage new audiences."

The CBN News Channel features a mix of live and breaking news coverage from the network's Washington D.C. bureau, Virginia Beach headquarters, and other locations. The news airs each morning via CBN Newswatch (8:00 a.m. ET), which then will be updated hourly. Also in rotation on the network will be other CBN original programming from the network's bureaus around the world, including:

Faith Nation (6 p.m.) – A new daily version of the political talk show co-hosted by CBN's chief political analyst David Brody and Jenna Browder, along with other reporters including John Jessup, national security correspondent Erik Rosales, and White House correspondent Ben Kennedy

Jerusalem Dateline – News from CBN's Jerusalem bureau hosted by Chris Mitchell

Christian World News – International news stories of importance to the global Christian community, hosted by George Thomas and Wendy Griffith, and also featuring correspondents from CBN bureaus around the world

Healthy Living – A new health and lifestyle show incorporating the latest medical information to help you and your family look and feel your very best, hosted by Lori Jonson

On the Homefront – Human interest and stories of faith about the men and women who serve in the U.S. military, hosted by Erik Rosales

Studio 5 – Pop culture and Christian entertainment news from Efrem Graham

Prayer Link – Hosted by Charlene Aaron, a show highlighting what prayer is accomplishing in the world today

Global Lane – International news and commentary from CBN international news director and senior international correspondent, Gary Lane

Additionally, the CBN News Channel will broadcast each day's episodes of the network's flagship program, The 700 Club, as well as 700 Club Interactive. Those two programs will also remain on the Freeform cable T.V. network.

"Consumers are changing the way they view television content," said Gordon Robertson, CEO of CBN. "There is a shift away from cable television to other platforms, especially in Over The Air digital T.V. and streaming on mobile devices. As the first Christian news outlet in the space, CBN is again on the forefront of new technologies and reaching new audiences."

"In this contentious news culture today, viewers are concerned not only about issues that are important to them, such as religious liberty, Supreme Court judges, Israel and our government leaders, they are also increasingly concerned with how the news is being reported by major media outlets," said Rob Allman, vice president and news director for CBN. "CBN News will cover major stories where faith is relevant; we will expose our viewers to important stories they will not see in the major media, and our professional journalists will conduct respectful interviews with newsmakers on all sides of the political spectrum."

