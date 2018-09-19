The Christina Grimmie Foundation Selects YouTube As Its Legacy Award Recipient

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christina Grimmie Foundation announced today that it will honor YouTube with its Legacy Award at its second annual Gala Fundraiser on September 25, 2018. The award honors the premier video-sharing platform for the support it gave, and continues to give, Christina Grimmie's beloved Zeldaxlove64 channel. In the summer of 2009, Christina was persuaded by her best friend to load a video of her singing on YouTube. She chose the cover of "Dear Friend" by Stacie Orrico and quickly gained a following which subsequently launched her career. She became one of the top-rated female vocalists on YouTube and to-date, her channel has been viewed well over half a billion times. The award will be given to YouTube at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood and the event will be hosted by TV personality and AwesomenessTV producer Hunter March. Tickets may be purchased at www.cgfevent.org.

The event will also honor the Ventura County District Attorney's Ellie Liston Crime Victims' Assistance Program with its Inspiration Award. The Ventura County team has become an integral partner of the Christina Grimmie Foundation. A second award, the Trailblazer Award, will be given to Kurt Hugo Schneider and Michael Schneider for helping launch the Foundation and being such ardent supporters.

"We are very pleased to be able to honor YouTube this year," said Albert Grimmie, CEO of the Christina Grimmie Foundation. "They have been an integral part in Christina's rise and the support that they continue to give her channel helps offset the costs of the Foundation allowing us to be able to donate incoming funds directly to those in need."

"Christina Grimmie shared her incredible talent with the world through YouTube," commented Julia Paige, Director of Social Impact at YouTube. "She was a beloved member of the YouTube community. We are humbled to receive this honor from the foundation that bears her name."

Hosting for a second year in a row, Hunter March is a Scholastic author, AwesomenessTV producer, and TV personality now hosting Sugar Rush on Netflix. He began at AwesomenessTV as a coffee-fetching intern, became a producer 3 days later, and over the 5 years since starting there he has become the face of the channel with nearly 5 million subscribers.

Since its initial fundraiser last October, the Christina Grimmie Foundation has given out nearly $50,000 in grants to families dealing with the tragedy of gun violence as well as those fighting the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer. The Foundation has also added Ambassadors who were survivors of the Pulse shooting, Route 91 Las Vegas shooting and the Parkland School shooting.

The event is open to the public and features a VIP reception, gourmet dinner, complimentary wine, terrific live music, a raffle and a one-of-a-kind Silent Auction. The date was selected as it is the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Tickets can be purchased by texting 'CGFGala' to 855-735-BIDR (2437) or by visiting www.cgfevent.org.

ABOUT THE CHRISTINA GRIMMIE FOUNDATION

The Christina Grimmie Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity created to support families who have lost a loved one to gun violence or have a family member diagnosed with breast cancer. The Foundation provides tangible services to help these families who are encountering either of these two areas of hardship, so that they may focus their energy on healing. People helping people. To learn more about us, visit our website at www.christinagrimmiefoundation.org.

