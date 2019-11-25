The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation present - Webinar Series: Self-Care Strategies

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation will host a three-part webinar series on self-care, managing anxiety, and mental health. These webinars are produced as part of the Paralysis Resource Center's community education initiative. The webinars are for those caring for a loved one or individuals living with paralysis.

Tuesday, December 3 at 2 P.M. ET

Webinar 1 – The Art of Managing Anxiety and Worry: Behavioral Strategies

Many of us experience some fear and anxiety as normal, and even critical, in times of danger. The 'what-ifs' of worrisome thoughts also have the potential to reduce the quality of our life. If unchecked, they can become overwhelming. This is especially true in life after spinal cord injury. Is it time to consider the role of anxiety and worry in your life? This session starts with some basic education about how fear is processed in our brains. We will then discuss several brain-based strategies to help observe, assess, and manage anxious thoughts. We will also present some potential problem-solving skills that can support healthy emotions and behaviors. Our overall aim is to better understand and reduce discomfort related to anxiety and worry.

Thursday, December 12 at 2 P.M. ET

Webinar 2 – Mental Health and Self-Care for Caregivers: Beyond Finding the Time

Self-care is so important to our physical and mental health. We know this. We may even be good at thinking about it. Yet, so many factors inadvertently sabotage our self-care plans and attempts. Have you ever considered there may be something deeper at the root? This session will consider aspects of good mental health and explore ways that behavioral patterns we learned growing up influence our self-care success. We'll discuss techniques to shift these patterns and encourage the flow of healthier habits.

Wednesday, January 8 at 2 P.M. ET

Webinar 3 – Using mindfulness to support life after paralysis: Strategies to increase mindfulness

Studies indicate that mindfulness can be helpful for stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, chronic pain, and other health conditions. Mindfulness helps us respond rather than react, avoid and/or judge. It takes us out of being a victim of our thoughts. Does this sound like a skill you would like to develop? Join this session to deepen your understanding of mindfulness and explore ways we can use it to navigate the many changes in our daily lives.

"Taking time to find a self-care routine to help manage anxiety and stress and being mindful of your surroundings is an important step for quality of life and overall well-being," said Angela Cantillon, Director of Operations, Paralysis Resource Center. "We think these webinars will help individuals find ways to reduce worrisome thoughts, find new techniques to navigate daily life, and encourage healthy habits."

All three sessions will be hosted by Terry Gupta, MSW, C-IAYT, E-RYT500, YACEP, who, along with her partner Jay Gupta, RPh, MSc, MTM Specialist, C-IAYT, are co-Founders of www.YogaCaps.org and www.RxRelax.com.

Visit the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation event page for more details on these webinars and upcoming events.

ABOUT REEVE FOUNDATION:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-02-01). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

Media Contact:

Reeve Foundation

(973) 379-2690

media@ChristopherReeve.org

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

