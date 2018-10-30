The Circus Community's Professional Online Resource CircusTalk Celebrates Successful First Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CircusTalk, the only online professional community for circus arts, celebrates its successful first year with a continued commitment to community collaboration. Launched in June 2017, CircusTalk.com/welcome shares news and job opportunities among performers, educators, schools, organizations, federations, associations and regional networks, and includes members spanning five continents, including 193 countries from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

CircusTalk is an online networking and employment tool exclusively developed to connect circus and variety professionals to job opportunities, festivals, conferences, workshops, and many avenues of social engagement.

"Our website has thrived during the critical first year, and our team of circus and performing arts professionals, along with tech and social media experts, remains passionate about expanding this unique industry platform with vibrancy and transparency," said founder Andrea Honis.

In CircusTalk's inaugural year, over 60 writers, experts and "circademics" have promoted events and illuminated issues in CircusTalk.News. Editor Kim Campbell said, "Adding critical, educated and questioning voices to the circus conversation keeps the community diverse, aware and thriving. We're proud to be a leader in this exploration, and to showcase the burgeoning field of circus journalism."

The online network also had prominent collaborations with established and emerging festivals, as well as with organizations like Cirque du Demain, FIRCO, Periplo, Awaji, and Circus250, among others.

Circus continues to morph from originally family-based organizations into more globally-inclusive models, and, as an independent resource, CircusTalk provides opportunities to democratize the industry. The European Federation of Professional Circus Schools said, "CircusTalk plays a key role in connecting the worldwide circus community, which is precious for groups like us."

CircusTalk also helps demystify circus arts for outsiders. "This niche resource is long overdue," said iconic Ringling Ringmaster and CircusTalk.News contributor Johnathan Lee Iverson. "The public finally has a chance to experience the many facets of this industry."

As CircusTalk continues to exponentially rise in membership, it enters its next growth stage by adding new features and continuing to elevate and unite the circus community. "This website is by and for circus people," added Campbell. "So CircusTalk will continue to initiate and disseminate diverse, inclusive and innovative narratives."

