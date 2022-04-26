The City of Des Moines Launches a Mobile Parking App, ParkDSM, Powered by ParkMobile

"With the launch of ParkDSM, our residents and visitors are now able to locate and pay for parking through the convenience of a Des Moines-dedicated parking app," says John Davis, City Traffic Engineer from the City of Des Moines. "Our hope is that ParkDSM will help alleviate traffic congestion and create a seamless parking experience around the city."

With the launch of ParkDSM, ParkMobile expands its presence in Iowa where there are over 73,000 users. ParkMobile is currently available in Ames, Cedar Springs, Davenport, and Sioux City, as well as on-campus at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. Beyond the state, ParkMobile can also be used to pay for parking in other Midwestern cities, including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis, and in over 500 cities and over 100 universities and colleges across the country.

ParkMobile has close to 35 million users, is available for both iPhone and Android, or can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/. To pay for parking using the ParkDSM app, users will simply enter the zone and space numbers posted on the stickers and signs around the parking spot, choose the duration of time they wish to park, and touch the "start parking" button. The ParkDSM app sends alerts when the parking session is about to expire so a user can extend their time right from the app.

"ParkDSM is powered by ParkMobile so it utilizes the same easy-to-use, contactless technology that is already popular throughout the Midwestern region," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're excited to see another city using our capabilities to create an app dedicated solely to them," adds Jeff Perkins.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

ParkDSM Contact: Al Setka, City of Des Moines, Chief Communications Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile