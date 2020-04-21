The City of Gary, Indiana Partners With Innovaccer to Provide Its Citizens With Individualized Information About the Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Gary, Indiana launched a data-driven digital initiative to assist its citizens in carrying out self-assessments related to the risk of COVID-19 infection and identify steps for prevention.

The City has partnered with Innovaccer, a leading healthcare technology company, to provide its citizens with an online tool to create individualized self-evaluation assessments. These evidence-based assessments are powered by Innovaccer's COVID-19 Management System and will help users identify if they are part of a high-risk patient population based on specific details such as travel and contact history, chronic medical conditions, age and other factors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us there are still very significant health care disparities in our country, but, with tools like the COVID-19 Assistant, we can help our residents make better, informed decisions. That gives them an important step they can use, and there's an absolute value in that kind of tool," said Gary's Mayor Jerome Prince.

The solution also enables citizens to access relevant educational information such as prevention guidelines, details on self-quarantine, and other valuable guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This information is designed to impart the knowledge that can reduce their anxiety and assist them in taking the appropriate next steps without having to physically visit a healthcare facility.

The Public Health Commissioner for Gary, Indiana, Dr. Ronald Walker said, "I want to make sure that we shine a light on the health disparities in our community. Many people have barriers to access to primary care. This tool will assist us in getting information to our citizens that is typically only dispensed by primary care physicians."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a serious challenge to the current healthcare infrastructure. While our providers are tirelessly treating thousands of patients every day, we want to help them in this global health crisis by expanding their reach," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "This partnership with the City of Gary, Indiana will give us the opportunity to help them care as one for their citizens and reduce the spread of the virus."

The solution is available on the City's official website, https://gary.gov.

