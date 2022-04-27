The City of Jacksonville, Florida, Introduces Mobile Parking Payments with ParkMobile Partnership

"As we continue to see unprecedented growth and development in downtown Jacksonville, there is a notable need for convenient parking," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "We are excited about our partnership with ParkMobile as it will make it easier for residents and visitors to frequent this portion of our city."

Florida is one of ParkMobile's most popular states with almost five million users. The app is widely available throughout the state serving Orlando, the St. Petersburg areas, and numerous locations in South Florida, including one of the app's most successful markets, Miami Beach.

ParkMobile has almost 35 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"Jacksonville is one of our target market launches right now due to the city's population, year-round popularity as a vacation destination, and our already incredible following in Florida," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're honored that Jacksonville chose ParkMobile to institute city-wide mobile parking payments."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

City of Jacksonville Contact: Ina Mezini, Marketing & Communications Specialist, [email protected]

