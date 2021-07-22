The City of South Gate to transform post-industrial land into a thriving Urban Orchard with Griffin Structures as the Construction Manager

As the City of South Gate and its Los Angeles neighbors have continued to shift and expand, so has the need to transform and reimagine the surrounding landscape. As part of an ongoing effort to revitalize adjacent properties to the Los Angeles River, the City of South Gate seeks to transform 7-acres of post-industrial land located along the LA River into a nexus of nature, community, social and ecological health. Griffin Structures has been selected as the Construction Manager for this effort given our ability to manage several channel and wash-adjacent projects, including nationally recognized public waterfront projects.

According to The Trust for Public Land (TPL), The Urban Orchard "will become the centerpiece of a community-driven open space project" and will house an education garden, orchards, multi-use paths, nature-based playground honoring Tongva history, community buildings, and community-based artwork. Working collaboratively since 2015, both the City and TPL have developed incredible plans for this project while paying extra sensitivity to our native counterparts and the environment. A "neglected landscape reclaiming its wild side" says TPL; this project will also feature a hatchery for rare native fish and prioritize ecology.

Channel and wash adjacent projects require adept agency coordination experience, including an ability to mitigate unforeseen circumstances related to developing and coordinating such infrastructure-related changes. This specialized experience, coupled with Griffin Structures' extensive experience with TPL and our ability to coordinate with closely connected neighborhoods to mitigate construction impacts, will assist the project team in ensuring the timely delivery of The Urban Orchard for generations to enjoy.

Click here to view The Trust for Public Land's feature for this project.

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting-edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

