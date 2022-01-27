The City of Upland, California, and ParkMobile Partner to Offer Convenient, Contactless Parking Payments

Beginning in February, MetroLink customers will be able to purchase parking permits for the various MetroLink parking lots near the Upland Station platform. Downtown business owners and residents who live in Residential Parking Districts will also be able to obtain parking permits through ParkMobile in the near future.

"Our partnership with ParkMobile will make parking in Upland a more seamless experience and will alleviate traffic congestion around town," said Sergeant Moe Duran of the Upland Police Department. "ParkMobile is very prevalent around the state, so we look forward to further growing the app's presence in California with the addition of Upland."

California is one of ParkMobile's most popular states with over 2.7 million users. Many Southern California cities are currently available on ParkMobile, including Riverside, San Bernardino, Costa Mesa, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oxnard, Ventura, and San Diego.

ParkMobile has over 30 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"With such a presence in California, we are happy to welcome Upland to our growing list of West Coast cities," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "It's great to see Upland using multiple ParkMobile capabilities with permit and zone parking."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

